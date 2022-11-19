Fintel's Top 10 Unusual Options Activity Stocks: HD, XOM, NCLH and 7 Others

Many investors ignore unusual options activity because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity.

That’s because when large traders or big investors (like hedge funds and investment firms) make their moves, they can often leave their footprints behind. Those footprints show up in the form of outsize options activity in the underlying stocks.

Thankfully, we have Fintel’s Options Flow Leaderboard to call out the big moves.

With that in mind, let’s look at 10 stocks with some heavy call flow over the last week.

Unusual Options Activity: Exxon Mobil (XOM)

The top stock on the Options Flow Leaderboard is Exxon Mobil (US:XOM) and there are a few trades that stand out.

The most recent came on Nov. 17th, when one trader sold $4.867 million in call premium — a bearish options trade. That’s as they sold the out-of-the-money $125 calls expiring in February.

That said, six days ago on Nov. 11th, millions of dollars in premium were spent on long calls — a bullish options trade. There were some short-term players with expiration of 7 days, but the most notable were the calls expiring in 70 days. Those were deep-in-the-money $70 calls expiring in January.

Roblox (RBLX)

No. 2 on the leaderboard is Roblox (US:RBLX), which popped up after a bullish put trade.

That’s after one trader sold $6.13 million of the in-the-money $45 puts expiring in June 2023. On the surface, this appears to be a bullish bet on Roblox stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Ever since Covid, the cruise stocks have been fascinating investors and Norwegian Cruise Line (US:NCLH) is no exception.

There have been a few low-six-figure trades put on over the last few days on both the call and the put side, but the one that really stands out occurred on Nov. 14th. That’s after one trader sold more than $5.1 million worth of the $22.50 puts expiring in May 2024.

At the time of the trade, that gave the investor 550 days until expiration on these in-the-money puts.

Home Depot (HD)

On Nov. 14th, Home Depot (US:HD) reported a top- and bottom-line beat, but provided a mixed report following its outlook. That hasn’t stopped traders from piling in on the long side.

On the 15th, one trader sold $3.22 million worth of the at-the-money $300 put, with shares trading near $308 at the time. These puts expire in more than 425 days in January 2024. An hour later on the same day, a trader sold $3.6 million worth of the $275 puts expiring in 66 days, in the January 2023 contracts.

It should also be pointed out that someone made a bearish bet the next day, buying $2.92 million worth of the January 2024 $260 puts.

Vroom (VRM)

Due to its low price, Vroom (US:VRM) gets a lot of attention from investors. They’re also active in the options market.

That’s as one trader plunked down $3.1 million in premium for the out-the-money $1.50 calls expiring in April.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

As earnings continue to roll in, Burlington Stores (US:BURL) leapt to the top of the One-Day Option Flow Leaderboard. Keep in mind, the company will report earnings on Nov. 22.

That’s notable, because we’re seeing someone take up a sizable long position in the stock. It’s not clear if all of the trades are connected, however, all of them take place with just 8 days until expiration.

That’s after one trader sold $105,000 worth of the $120 puts — with Burlington common stock trading near $149 — and another trade showing a buyer for $2.46 million in call premium. Specifically, they bought the slightly out-of-the-money $152.50 calls.

While the size of the premiums are quite different, the time of the trade and bullish nature has me thinking they are related.

Humana (HUM)

There’s been a lot of strength in healthcare and Humana (US:HUM) recently hit all-time highs earlier this month.

Someone expects the good times to continue and this bullish bet is straightforward as one trader bought $3 million of the at-the-money $520 calls expiring in January 2024.

Visa (V)

Even with a potential global recession looming, at least one bull isn’t back down on Visa (US:V).

That’s as they purchased $2.05 million worth of the out-the-money $240 calls and $692,500 worth of the $250 calls. These calls expire in 300 days in September 2023.

Rumble (RUM)

In the case of Rumble (US:RUM), several long-dated bets have taken place, even as the stock has tumbled some 25% since reporting earnings on Nov. 14th.

That same day, one trader paid $469,000 in premium for the $3 strike expiring in January 2024, which were very deep in-the-money as the stock was trading north of $12. That same day, someone paid $604,000 for the April $3 calls.

Together, that’s more than $1 million in long-dated $3 calls.

A few days later on Nov. 16th, someone paid $407,000 for those same deep-in-the-money $3 calls expiring in April.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

Lastly, we have Zim Integrated Shipping Services (US:ZIM), which had a very bullish put trade take place on Nov. 16th.

That’s as one trader sold $970,000 worth of the April $22.50 puts. These puts were out-of-the-money as ZIM was trading near $26.81 at the time.

The interesting part? This trade went off at 10:30 ET, but 2 minutes before the close at 3:58 ET, someone sold another $500,000 worth of the same puts in the same expiry.

In all, $1.47 million worth of the April $22.50 puts were sold that day.

This article originally appeared on Fintel