Fintel’s Top 10 Short Squeeze Score Stocks For November

The Short Squeeze Screener and Leaderboard uses an advanced quantitative model to track companies that have the highest likelihood of experiencing a short squeeze. This is a short squeeze stocks list, or short interest tracker, that can be used as an integral part of your investing or trading research. This model is a proprietary, multi-factor model that uses a number of factors, including Short Interest % Float, Short Borrow Fee Rates, and others.

The top 10 stocks with the highest short squeeze score have been included below:

10. MLTX / MoonLake Immunotherapeutics – Class A – Score 95.25

Clinical-stage biotech company Moonlake Immunotherapeutics rose 28 ranks over the week to the 10th spot on the leaderboard with a score of 95.25.

Short interest has risen 1.68% over the past month and now equates to almost 55% of the total float. During this time, shares have declined -4.67%.

MLTX reported third quarter results at the beginning of the week which sent shares higher on losses that were less than expected. Jefferies also initiated the stock with a buy call and a $16 target in the week prior.

9. OPFI / OppFi Inc. – Score 95.26

Credit company OppFi rose 17 ranks over the week to 9th spot on the leaderboard with a score of 95.26. Short interest has fallen 12.78% over the month but still equities for around 17.16% of the total float.

Shares have also risen 12.01% during this time, likely driven by short covering activity. Borrow rates have risen to 229.04 as there is a shortage of available shares to borrow.

During November, OPFI reported Q3 results to investors posting 35% in revenue growth over the year to $124.2 million. Net originations increased 11% over the year but was offset with net profits fading to a marginal loss during this time.

8. AFRI / Forafric Global PLC

Agricultural stock Forafric Global retained 8th rank during the week with a score of 95.95.

Short interest has grown a wapping 605% over the month and now equates to 14.73%. During this time shares have also drifted 4.4% higher.

7. BEEM / Beam Global

EV charging infrastructure company Beem Global fell 3 ranks this week to 7th on the leaderboard with a score of 96.52. Short interest has risen 1.8% over the month and now equates to 20.17% of the float.

The share price has also risen 25.03% which poses well for a potential short squeeze.

During November BEEM reported third quarter results to investors with better than expected sales that were offset by wider than expected losses. The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $4.7 million but has since reported multiple orders from customers that have been received in recent weeks.

6. MICS / Singing Machine Co., Inc.

Karaoke company Singing Machine has risen 6 ranks to 6th spot on the leaderboard with a score of 96.99.

The stock has a $16 million market cap and has traded flat over the month. Short interest has fallen -8.11% during this time and now equates to 24.10% of the total float with 7.59 days to cover.

During November the MICS reported a decline in revenue for the third quarter to $17.1 million from $17.4 million in the prior year. As a result, net income also declined to $296K from $692K in the prior year.