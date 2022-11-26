Senyun International Discloses Position in Electric Car Maker Faraday Future

Author(s): Fintel Staff

Fintel reports that Senyun International Ltd. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25,333,333 shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE). This represents 6.15% of the company.

Established in May 2014, FF is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. FF’s vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe, and live freely. FF aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Ionic Capital Management LLC holds 4,320,827 shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,330,827 shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIE by 63.56% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 3,099,939 shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,519,419 shares, representing an increase of 50.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIE by 46.48% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd holds 2,925,155 shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 211,464 shares, representing an increase of 92.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIE by 173.17% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 2,779,100 shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 175,400 shares, representing an increase of 93.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIE by 363.32% over the last quarter.

Skaana Management L.P. holds 2,600,113 shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,013,181 shares, representing an increase of 22.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIE by 34.76% over the last quarter.

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 25.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is 0.0240%, a decrease of 94.6555%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.76% to 57,666,529 shares.

