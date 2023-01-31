Liberty Oilfield Services Declares $0.05 Dividend

Liberty Oilfield Services said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 will receive the payment on March 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the most recent share price of $15.39 / share, the stock’s dividend yield was 1.30%. Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.10% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Oilfield Services is $22.33. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 45.10% from its latest reported closing price of $15.39.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Oilfield Services is $5,235MM, an increase of 26.17%. The projected annual EPS is $3.38, an increase of 56.03%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Oilfield Services. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 5.83%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LBRT is 0.2741%, a decrease of 4.3611%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.89% to 176,701K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,676,450 shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company.

Van Eck Associates holds 7,765,417 shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,382,385 shares, representing a decrease of 20.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 15.17% over the last quarter.

OIH – VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 5,073,893 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,470,835 shares, representing a decrease of 27.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 7.01% over the last quarter.

FLPSX – Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 4,800,069 shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,799,664 shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 24.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,749,548 shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,146,011 shares, representing an increase of 12.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 18.66% over the last quarter.

Liberty Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a leading North American oilfield services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with its customers. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

This article originally appeared on Fintel