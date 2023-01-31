UMB Financial Declares $0.38 Dividend

UMB Financial said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the most recent share price of $87.84 / share, the stock’s dividend yield was 1.73%. Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.90% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for UMB Financial is $93.02. The forecasts range from a low of $86.86 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 5.90% from its latest reported closing price of $87.84.

The projected annual revenue for UMB Financial is $1,535MM, an increase of 7.33%. The projected annual EPS is $8.24, a decrease of 7.78%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 655 funds or institutions reporting positions in UMB Financial. This is a decrease of one owner or 0.15%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UMBF is 0.2364%, a decrease of 0.2420%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 52,354K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Umb Bank N A holds 5,706,997 shares representing 11.81% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,737,728 shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 29.00% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,809,239 shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,679,571 shares, representing an increase of 7.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 56.18% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,629,937 shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,679,002 shares, representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 2.25% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,545,445 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522,544 shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 1.79% over the last quarter.

SDY – SPDR Dividend ETF holds 1,490,453 shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426,224 shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMBF by 4.43% over the last quarter.

UMB Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UMB Financial Corporation is an American financial services holding company founded in 1913 as City Center Bank and based in Kansas City, Missouri. It offers complete banking, payment solutions, asset servicing and institutional investment management to customers

This article originally appeared on Fintel