Alliance Resource Partners Declares $0.70 Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 will receive the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $22.54 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 12.42%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.58%, the lowest has been 3.18%, and the highest has been 46.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.50 (n=185).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.73% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alliance Resource Partners is $29.24. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.73% from its latest reported closing price of $22.54.

The projected annual revenue for Alliance Resource Partners is $2,830MM, an increase of 29.86%. The projected annual EPS is $6.39, an increase of 102.73%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alliance Resource Partners. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 5.93%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ARLP is 0.5287%, an increase of 7.6156%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.44% to 34,064K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Magnolia Group holds 2,691,578 shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000,000 shares, representing a decrease of 11.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 28.14% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,441,203 shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,598,948 shares, representing a decrease of 6.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 21.63% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,138,259 shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,911,325 shares, representing an increase of 10.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 62.68% over the last quarter.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners holds 1,795,060 shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,793,713 shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 23.75% over the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 1,711,631 shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,452,692 shares, representing an increase of 15.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLP by 22.66% over the last quarter.

Alliance Resource Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a diversified producer and marketer of steam coal to major United States utilities and industrial users.

This article originally appeared on Fintel