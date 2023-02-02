Investing

UK Releases Draft Rules on Regulating Crypto Sector

Tim Fries
February 1, 2023 10:31 pm

The UK finance ministry released draft rules on Wednesday to regulate the troubled crypto industry, aimed at addressing the risks posed by the sector, as highlighted by the recent collapse of exchange FTX.

“Our view is that this reinforces the case for clear, effective, timely regulation and proactive engagement with industry,” the UK Finance Minister Andrew Griffith said in proposals put out to public consultation.

The proposed rules would cover various aspects of the crypto sector, including admission to trading platforms, public offers, transactions and remittances, platform operations, custody, mining transactions, and operating a node on blockchain.

Currently, crypto firms are only asked to comply with anti-money laundering requirements.

Crypto exchange giant Binance has welcomed the public consultation, claiming it has been “vocally supporting” the need for effective and proper regulation.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing

Editors' Picks

With Yields Plunging, 7 REITs That Pay Huge Monthly Dividends Look Tempting Now

These 5 Well-Known 'Strong Buy' Stocks Trading Under $10 Have Tremendous Upside...

California to Start Tokenizing Car Titles and Transfers With Tezos

Natural Gas Stocks Could Roar Higher With Coming Frigid Weather: 7 Dividend...