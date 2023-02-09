Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Chesapeake Energy With Neutral Recommendation

On February 8, 2023, Citigroup initiated coverage of Chesapeake Energy with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.24% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chesapeake Energy is $133.01. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 62.24% from its latest reported closing price of $81.98.

The projected annual revenue for Chesapeake Energy is $8,906MM, a decrease of 34.48%. The projected annual EPS is $21.27, a decrease of 8.47%.

Chesapeake Energy Declares $0.55 Dividend

On November 1, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 14, 2022 received the payment on December 1, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $81.98 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 2.68%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.19%, the lowest has been 1.84%, and the highest has been 11.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.39 (n=80).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blackstone Group holds 12,666K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,121K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,492K shares, representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 30.89% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 9,800K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,501K shares, representing a decrease of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 6,066K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,205K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 21.34% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,271K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,116K shares, representing an increase of 21.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 57.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1011 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chesapeake Energy. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHK is 0.67%, an increase of 4.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.11% to 156,867K shares. The put/call ratio of CHK is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Chesapeake Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is an American exploration and production company, which is headquartered in Oklahoma City.

