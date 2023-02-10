Breaking: Kraken Cracks Under SEC Pressure, Agrees to Pay $30M

The SEC announced on Thursday that Kraken agreed to settle a complaint by shutting down its crypto staking service and paying a $30 million fine.
According to the Commission, Kraken’s staking service offered since 2019 was an unregistered crypto staking program
Kraken revealed in a blog post it would continue offering crypto staking to customers outside the US through a subsidiary.
The settlement has been anticipated since Wednesday when it was reported that the SEC was in the advanced stages of a probe into the exchange.
On Wednesday afternoon Coinbase’s CEO Brian Armstrong rang the alarm that the Commission may try and ban crypto staking in the United States.
In his Twitter thread, Armstrong stated that such a move would be a “terrible path” for the country to take.
