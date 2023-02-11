State Street Cuts Stake in Berkshire Hathaway

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 72.00MM shares of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (BRK.B). This represents 5.52% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 77.71MM shares and 5.96% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.35% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.44% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.14% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Berkshire Hathaway is $350.66. The forecasts range from a low of $333.05 to a high of $375.72. The average price target represents an increase of 14.14% from its latest reported closing price of $307.21.

The projected annual revenue for Berkshire Hathaway is $343,718MM, an increase of 16.23%. The projected annual EPS is $22,845.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berkshire Hathaway. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRK.B is 1.47%, an increase of 5.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 896,094K shares. The put/call ratio of BRK.B is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,176K shares representing 3,424.40% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,324K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRK.B by 3.71% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,914K shares representing 2,792.26% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,046K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRK.B by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 30,894K shares representing 2,108.47% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,883K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRK.B by 1.38% over the last quarter.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 29,690K shares representing 2,026.27% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,690K shares, representing a decrease of 16.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRK.B by 56.45% over the last quarter.

FXAIX – Fidelity 500 Index Fund holds 19,571K shares representing 1,335.68% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,404K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRK.B by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

This article originally appeared on Fintel