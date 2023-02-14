Digital Art Influencer Donates 22 Pieces to LACMA as More NFTs Go to Museums

An NFT influencer going by the name Cozomo de Medici announced on Monday that he will be donating 22 pieces to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). According to the reveal, the donated artwork comes from 13 artists from across the globe and spans 2017-2022.

Cozomo de Medici Donates 22 NFTs to LACMA

Possibly inspired by his Florentine namesake—a well-known Maecenas of Renaissance art—an NFT influencer announced this Monday he would be backing up his claim to be a grand patron of digital art. Writing on Twitter, Cozomo de Medici revealed he is donating a collection of 22 non-fungible tokens to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

According to the thread, the collection features pieces created between 2017 and 2022 by 13 artists from Brazil, Canada, China, England, Germany, Portugal, and the United States. In its press release, the museum wrote that “the collection reflects a boom of artistic experimentation with web3 technologies like blockchain that have been budding since the 2010s.”

Cozomo also wrote that his hope is that the donation will help cement on-chain art in the annals of history. He also expressed the wish for the act to inspire more similar artworks and his hope that the collection will pave “the way for museums everywhere to hold the greatest digital works alongside the greatest physical”.

NFTs Find Their Place in Museums Across the World

While the “crypto winter” quieted down the NFT boom of previous years, digital artworks have managed to maintain their relevance. Despite the market suffering a major downturn, an onslaught of non-fungible token projects coming from big-name companies like Nike met with significant success throughout last year. This year also already showed signs that major firms are still more than interested as, for example, Amazon is reportedly working on an NFT-related project set to be announced in a few months.

While corporate interest in non-fungible tokens certainly remains present, recently a new trend arose. Last November, Yuga Labs, the creators of the famous Bored Ape Yacht Club, launched the “Punks Legacy Project” by gifting CryptoPunk #305 to the Institute of Contemporary Art in Miami.

More recently, both Larva Labs and Yuga continued the initiative. On February 10th, the companies donated Autoglyph #25 and Cryptopunk #110 to Paris’ Centre Pompidou. Furthermore, NFTs now have their dedicated exhibition in New York’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in the form of Refik Anadol’s “Unsupervised”.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist