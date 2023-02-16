Barclays Initiates Coverage of Tesla With Overweight Recommendation

On February 15, 2023, Barclays initiated coverage of Tesla Motors with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.00% Downside

As of February 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tesla Motors is $196.70. The forecasts range from a low of $24.58 to a high of $457.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.00% from its latest reported closing price of $209.25.

The projected annual revenue for Tesla Motors is $118,517MM, an increase of 45.49%. The projected annual EPS is $5.70, an increase of 41.86%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Natixis holds 189,784K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,780K shares, representing an increase of 90.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 99.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 79,449K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,933K shares, representing an increase of 67.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 25.79% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,374K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,574K shares, representing an increase of 69.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 32.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 49,110K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,496K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 55.61% over the last quarter.

AGTHX – GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 49,028K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,504K shares, representing a decrease of 7.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 33.09% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3807 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesla Motors. This is a decrease of 217 owner(s) or 5.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSLA is 1.17%, a decrease of 15.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.81% to 1,757,226K shares. The put/call ratio of TSLA is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Tesla Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Since its founding in 2003, Tesla has broken new barriers in developing high-performance automobiles that are not only the world’s best and highest-selling pure electric vehicles—with long range and absolutely no tailpipe emissions—but also the safest, highest-rated cars on the road in the world. Beyond the flagship Model S sedan and the falcon-winged door Model X sports utility vehicle, Tesla also offers a smaller, simpler and more affordable mid-sized sedan, Model 3, which it is expected will truly propel electric vehicles into the mainstream. In addition, with the opening of the Gigafactory and the acquisition of SolarCity, Tesla now offers a full suite of energy products that incorporates solar, storage, and grid services. As the world’s only fully integrated sustainable energy company, Tesla is at the vanguard of the world’s inevitable shift towards a sustainable energy platform.

