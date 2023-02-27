Unusual Call Option Trade in Coterra Energy Worth $160K

On February 24, 2023 at 15:47:27 (ET) an unusually large $160.00K block of Call contracts in Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) was bought, with a strike price of $25.50 / share, expiring in 21 days (on March 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.14 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.81 percentile of all recent large trades made in CTRA options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.31% Upside

As of February 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coterra Energy Inc. is $31.41. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.31% from its latest reported closing price of $24.67.

The projected annual revenue for Coterra Energy Inc. is $8,270MM, a decrease of 13.08%. The projected annual EPS is $4.32, a decrease of 15.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coterra Energy Inc.. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRA is 0.34%, a decrease of 4.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.72% to 868,280K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRA is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 81,311K shares representing 10.31% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,901K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 41,258K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,102K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 11.60% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 32,513K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,806K shares, representing a decrease of 77.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 49.77% over the last quarter.

XLE – The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 23,244K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,518K shares, representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 5.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,509K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,548K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 5.39% over the last quarter.

Coterra Energy Inc. Declares $0.20 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $24.67 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 3.24%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.19%, the lowest has been 0.78%, and the highest has been 11.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.84 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.62%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Coterra Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coterra is a premier, diversified energy company based in Houston, Texas. The company strives to be a leading producer, delivering returns with a commitment to sustainability leadership.

This article originally appeared on Fintel