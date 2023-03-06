Unusual Call Option Trade in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Worth $597.6K

On March 3, 2023 at 15:21:58 ET an unusually large $597.60K block of Call contracts in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) was bought, with a strike price of $150.00 / share, expiring in 231 days (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ? sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in ARE options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.89% Upside

As of March 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is $181.66. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $207.90. The average price target represents an increase of 26.89% from its latest reported closing price of $143.17.

The projected annual revenue for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is $2,316MM, a decrease of 10.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alexandria Real Estate Equities. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARE is 0.61%, an increase of 21.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 185,882K shares. The put/call ratio of ARE is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Norges Bank holds 15,632K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

APG Asset Management US holds 7,358K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,430K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 1.92% over the last quarter.

VGSIX – Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,031K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,968K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 5,784K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,936K shares, representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 48.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,986K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,869K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 1.73% over the last quarter.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Declares $1.21 Dividend

On December 5, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.21 per share ($4.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.18 per share.

At the current share price of $143.17 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 3.38%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.72%, the lowest has been 2.09%, and the highest has been 3.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Background Information

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle.

