Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Alphabet Class C

On March 17, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded their outlook for Alphabet Inc. Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.87% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alphabet Inc. Class C is $127.22. The forecasts range from a low of $91.14 to a high of $168.66. The average price target represents an increase of 25.87% from its latest reported closing price of $101.07.

The projected annual revenue for Alphabet Inc. Class C is $315,766MM, an increase of 11.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.39.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 157,137K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 156,131K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 14.23% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 152,030K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 203,485K shares, representing a decrease of 33.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 32.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 122,410K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,570K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 14.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 97,481K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,492K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 13.81% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 70,652K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,092K shares, representing a decrease of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 22.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4648 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet Inc. Class C. This is an increase of 190 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOG is 1.23%, a decrease of 21.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 4,141,623K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOG is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Alphabet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 130,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

