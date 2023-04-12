Unusual Call Option Trade in General Motors Worth $250.69K

On April 11, 2023 at 10:40:10 ET an unusually large $250.69K block of Call contracts in General Motors (GM) was sold, with a strike price of $40.00 / share, expiring in 66 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.06 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 85.48 percentile of all recent large trades made in GM options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.71% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for General Motors is $49.56. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 38.71% from its latest reported closing price of $35.73.

The projected annual revenue for General Motors is $165,001MM, an increase of 5.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2124 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Motors. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GM is 0.38%, an increase of 2.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 1,371,208K shares. The put/call ratio of GM is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 78,404K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,065K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 3.15% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 54,474K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,800K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GM by 2.68% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 50,000K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,959K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,294K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 3.98% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 39,376K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,531K shares, representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GM by 6.47% over the last quarter.

General Motors Declares $0.09 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 received the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $35.73 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 1.01%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.57%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 8.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.61 (n=127).

The current dividend yield is 1.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.76%.

General Motors Background Information

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick,GMC,Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands.

