Unusual Call Option Trade in American Express Worth $9,712.5K

On April 21, 2023 at 13:01:31 ET an unusually large $9,712.50K block of Call contracts in American Express (AXP) was sold, with a strike price of $125.00 / share, expiring in 56 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.99 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.79th percentile of all recent large trades made in AXP options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3067 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Express. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXP is 0.52%, an increase of 1.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 695,309K shares. The put/call ratio of AXP is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.85% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Express is $190.79. The forecasts range from a low of $150.49 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.85% from its latest reported closing price of $163.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Express is $59,192MM, an increase of 13.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST – EQ holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 1.17% over the last quarter.

IVW – iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF holds 491K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Private Trust Co Na holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 109,367.02% over the last quarter.

GOLDMAN SACHS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST – Goldman Sachs Equity Index Fund Service holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Norinchukin Bank, The holds 49K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 22.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXP by 99.92% over the last quarter.

American Express Declares $0.60 Dividend

On March 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 7, 2023 will receive the payment on May 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $163.28 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 1.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.38%, the lowest has been 0.94%, and the highest has been 2.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

American Express Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

See all American Express regulatory filings.

This article originally appeared on Fintel