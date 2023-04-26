Binance.US Gives Up on $1B Voyager Acquisition

On Tuesday, April; 25th, Voyager Digital announced that Binance.US has decided to terminate their acquisition agreement.

The acquisition was initially announced in December 2022 but has since been hotly contested by authorities.

In early March, the acquisition agreement has been officially approved by a US court.

Voyager stated that while disappointed with the development, it “will now move swiftly to return value to customers via direct distributions.”

Since filing for bankruptcy in July 2022, Voyager has been struggling with finding a buyer.

Before its own collapse, FTX placed the winning bid for Voyager’s assets in October.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist