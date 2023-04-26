Binance.US Gives Up on $1B Voyager Acquisition

On Tuesday, April; 25th, Voyager Digital announced that Binance.US has decided to terminate their acquisition agreement.
The acquisition was initially announced in December 2022 but has since been hotly contested by authorities.
In early March, the acquisition agreement has been officially approved by a US court.
Voyager stated that while disappointed with the development, it “will now move swiftly to return value to customers via direct distributions.”
Since filing for bankruptcy in July 2022, Voyager has been struggling with finding a buyer.
Before its own collapse, FTX placed the winning bid for Voyager’s assets in October.
Join our Telegram group and never miss a breaking digital asset story.
This article originally appeared on The Tokenist
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.