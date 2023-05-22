Unusual Call Option Trade in Harmony Gold Mining ADR Worth $83.98K

On May 19, 2023 at 15:51:36 ET an unusually large $83.98K block of Call contracts in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd – ADR (HMY) was sold, with a strike price of $4.00 / share, expiring in 0 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in HMY options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd – ADR. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMY is 0.31%, an increase of 11.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.66% to 259,425K shares. The put/call ratio of HMY is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.46% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd – ADR is 3.79. The forecasts range from a low of 2.48 to a high of $4.94. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.46% from its latest reported closing price of 4.83.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd – ADR is 45,121MM, an increase of 2.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 58,627K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,459K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 6.57% over the last quarter.

GDX – VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 32,034K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,635K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 11.04% over the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 29,744K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GDXJ – VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 21,285K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,854K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 14.84% over the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 17,459K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,245K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMY by 25.85% over the last quarter.

Harmony Gold Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harmony Gold is the first largest gold mining company in South Africa. Harmony operates in South Africa and in Papua New Guinea. The company has nine underground mines, one open-pit mine and several surface operations in South Africa.

This article originally appeared on Fintel