Unusual Put Option Trade in Amazon.com Worth $6,825K

On May 22, 2023 at 10:41:35 ET an unusually large $6,825.00K block of Put contracts in Amazon.com (AMZN) was sold, with a strike price of $125.00 / share, expiring in 760 day(s) (on June 20, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.55 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 94.71th percentile of all recent large trades made in AMZN options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5975 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amazon.com. This is an increase of 114 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMZN is 1.81%, an increase of 10.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 6,608,595K shares. The put/call ratio of AMZN is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.33% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amazon.com is 136.40. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.33% from its latest reported closing price of 116.25.

The projected annual revenue for Amazon.com is 575,744MM, an increase of 9.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 263,585K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 258,307K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 29.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 205,175K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 200,916K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 30.07% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 189,282K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 218,514K shares, representing a decrease of 15.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 0.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 165,309K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 161,535K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 16.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 134,757K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 114,501K shares, representing an increase of 15.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 33.73% over the last quarter.

Amazon.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon.

Key filings for this company:

