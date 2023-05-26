Unusual Put Option Trade in Microstrategy Worth $457.50K

On May 25, 2023 at 10:36:59 ET an unusually large $457.50K block of Put contracts in Microstrategy Inc. – (MSTR) was sold, with a strike price of $260.00 / share, expiring in 15 day(s) (on June 9, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in MSTR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microstrategy Inc. -. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSTR is 0.26%, an increase of 2.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.34% to 7,858K shares. The put/call ratio of MSTR is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.73% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Microstrategy Inc. – is 343.40. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $451.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.73% from its latest reported closing price of 284.43.

The projected annual revenue for Microstrategy Inc. – is 519MM, an increase of 3.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 1,546K shares representing 11.93% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,539K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 98.82% over the last quarter.

AGTHX – GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 803K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANCFX – AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 510K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares, representing an increase of 16.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 26.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 285K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 36.23% over the last quarter.

NAESX – Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 241K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 37.23% over the last quarter.

Microstrategy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MicroStrategy is a worldwide leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software. A pioneer in the BI and analytics space, MicroStrategy delivers innovative software that empowers people to make better decisions and transform the way they do business. MicroStrategy provides its enterprise customers with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications.

