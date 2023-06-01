Multichain Says It Can't Fix Ongoing Issues as It Is Unable to Contact CEO

This Wednesday, the cross-chain router protocol Multichain announced its team is currently unable to fix the ongoing network issues. According to the announcement, a major reason for this is the fact that the staff lacks the necessary permissions and is unable to contact its CEO.

Multichain Says It Can’t Contact Its CEO

On May 31 Multichain, the cross-chain router protocol, announced that it is unable to correct the multiple issues it has been affected by over the previous two days. According to the Twitter post, the team lacks the necessary permissions and access required for maintenance.

Multichain also revealed it is currently unable to obtain the required permissions as it is unable to contact Zhaojun, its CEO. Multichain has been experiencing a series of issues over the previous weeks and a rumor emerged last week that at least part of its team was arrested in Shanghai.

The protocol also stated that the problems it is currently facing are affecting multiple chains specifying that these are Kekchain, PublicMint, Dyno Chain, Red Light Chain, Dexit, Ekta, HPB, ONUS, Omax, Findora, and Planq.

Multichain Facing Problems For Several Weeks

Multichain has been facing a series of issues for several weeks sparking widespread concerns within the community. Last week, following the rumor that the team was arrested in China, the protocol denied the rumor and stated the pending transaction would be automatically completed as quickly as possible.

At the time, Multichain also blamed the issues on “force majeure” and stated it would compensate all affected users. It, however, also stated it would reveal the exact compensation plan at a later date.

The problems with the protocol caused multiple major cryptocurrency entities to either remove liquidity from the MULTI token or withdraw assets from Multichain. These include HashKey Group, a Chinese cryptocurrency investment firm that recently started seeking unicorn status, the Fantom Foundation, and Justin Sun.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist