Unusual Put Option Trade in DoorDash Worth $955.24K

On June 1, 2023 at 10:13:34 ET an unusually large $955.24K block of Put contracts in DoorDash Inc – (DASH) was bought, with a strike price of $60.00 / share, expiring in 78 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.03 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in DASH options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 816 funds or institutions reporting positions in DoorDash Inc -. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DASH is 0.62%, an increase of 16.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 330,906K shares. The put/call ratio of DASH is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.83% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for DoorDash Inc – is 79.54. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.83% from its latest reported closing price of 65.29.

The projected annual revenue for DoorDash Inc – is 8,168MM, an increase of 14.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.44.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 34,957K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,850K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 55.59% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 17,655K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,644K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 23.01% over the last quarter.

Sb Investment Advisers holds 14,568K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,021K shares, representing a decrease of 44.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 11.10% over the last quarter.

AGTHX – GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 14,382K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,341K shares, representing an increase of 21.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 20.54% over the last quarter.

Galileo holds 11,535K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,539K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DASH by 8.92% over the last quarter.

DoorDash Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

