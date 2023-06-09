Kraken's NFT Marketplace Moves Out of Beta With 250+ Collections

On June 8th, Kraken NFT announced that its platform is no longer in beta. According to the press release, the full launch comes with several interesting features including zero gas fees, and a chance to have an NFT that you own feature on a racing car.

Kraken NFT Announces It Has Finished Beta Testing

This Thursday, Kraken NFT announced its full launch. The exchange’s NFT marketplace entered into beta testing in late December 2022. The full launch comes with more than 250 collections and Kraken stated it plans to continue expanding.

We are launching out of BETA! #KrakenNFT is your gateway to buying, selling & learning about NFTs! Browse 250+ collections

Polygon blockchain Integration

Reddit Collectible Avatars @0xPolygonLabs @Reddit Read our latest announcement: https://t.co/3Xnn2tMyST pic.twitter.com/l1LTizqwT1 — Kraken NFT (@KrakenNFT) June 8, 2023

Additionally, the platform stated that there are no gas fees on the purchase and sale of non-fungible tokens. Furthermore, the platform enables users to pay with fiat or cryptocurrency of their choice no matter which of these the seller selects when creating the listing.

Kraken also stated that its marketplace does not only feature collections from well-known creators but is actively pursuing those that are most active with their communities. Additionally, the company highlighted the fact that many of the NFTs on the platform are accessible in terms of price as they cost less than $100.

Kraken NFT’s Launch Brings Perks of F1 Partnership to Users

In its press release, Kraken also revealed that its marketplace’s move into the full release comes with a special perk. While the details of the arrangement are yet to be revealed, users will have an opportunity to have their NFTs featured on F1 racecars.

This perk is the result of a partnership between Kraken and the Formula 1 Williams Racing team. The teaming-up was announced in late March as a way to offer “fans cutting-edge crypto and Web3 experiences, while also enabling Kraken to reach new institutional clients and businesses”.

A similar partnership between Red Bull’s Formula 1 team and Mysten Labs was unveiled on June 1st. These developments highlight that despite the effects of the “crypto winter” and the recent regulatory crackdown on the industry, various firms from outside the industry are still highly interested in the opportunities offered by web3.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist