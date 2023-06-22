Wolfe Research Downgrades Match Group

Fintel reports that on June 21, 2023, Wolfe Research downgraded their outlook for Match Group Inc. – (NASDAQ:MTCH) from Outperform to Peer Perform .
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.91% Upside
As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Match Group Inc. – is 53.41. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.91% from its latest reported closing price of 42.42.
The projected annual revenue for Match Group Inc. – is 3,513MM, an increase of 10.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Match Group Inc. -. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTCH is 0.24%, a decrease of 10.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 318,542K shares. The put/call ratio of MTCH is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Edgewood Management holds 16,173K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,879K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 15.10% over the last quarter.
Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,020K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,126K shares, representing a decrease of 21.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 28.84% over the last quarter.
VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,644K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,498K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 13.10% over the last quarter.
EGFIX – Edgewood Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 8,435K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,648K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 19.80% over the last quarter.
Flossbach Von Storch holds 8,110K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,094K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 2.14% over the last quarter.
Match Group Background Information

Match Group, through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating products available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic , OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase users’ likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through its portfolio companies and their trusted brands, they provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users.
