ServiceNow's Cloud Services Gets Gartner Recognition

ServiceNow recently announced that it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and Observability.
Customers want to speed up product innovation and make their software more reliable which requires a sound observability strategy. ServiceNow offers one of the few solutions that combine Cloud Observability with Event Management and Service Operations.
ServiceNow Cloud Observability helps organizations handle the scale and complexity of cloud and cloud-native infrastructure by unifying logs, metrics and tracing data. It provides clarity across the enterprise by helping organizations easily find issues, reduce MTTR and break down siloes to protect revenues and boost customer satisfaction.
ServiceNow Cloud Observability is powered by Lightstep and Era Software that NOW acquired in 2021 and 2022. They extend the benefits of observability across the Now Platform.
ServiceNow, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lightstep and ServiceNow co-created OpenTracing and OpenTelemetry open-source projects, leading the industry’s migration towards open standards-based acquisition of telemetry data.
