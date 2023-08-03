Apple, Amazon to Report Earnings: ETFs in Spotlight

The two of the world’s largest corporations — Apple AAPL and Amazon AMZN — are in the spotlight as both are set to release earnings on Aug 3.

Apple stock has soared nearly 50% this year, recently breaching $3 trillion in market cap and is trading near an all-time high. Meanwhile, Amazon has climbed about 57% this year. The movement of the stocks over the next few days will depend on their earnings. Let’s delve into them.

According to our methodology, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Apple

Apple has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank #3. Apple saw positive earnings estimate revision of a penny over the past 30 days for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a good indicator for the stock. The iPhone maker has a strong track record of positive earnings surprise. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 2.65% in the trailing four quarters.

However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates a modest year-over-year decrease of 0.8% for earnings and 2% for revenues.

The stock belongs to a top-ranked Zacks Industry (top 43%) and has a solid Growth Score of B. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the average target price is $197.22, with nearly 76% of the analysts giving a Strong Buy or a Buy rating ahead of the company’s earnings.

Amazon

Amazon has an Earnings ESP of +2.99% and a Zacks Rank #3. The stock saw no earnings estimate revision over the past 30 days for the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates whopping year-over-year earnings growth of 240% and substantial revenue growth of 8.5% for the to-be-reported quarter.

Additionally, Amazon’s earnings surprise history is unimpressive, with a negative surprise of 11.30%, on average, in the last four quarters. The stock has a solid Growth Score of A but falls under a bottom-ranked Zacks industry (bottom 27%).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the average target price is $147.14, with nearly 97% of the analysts giving a Strong Buy or a Buy rating ahead of the company’s earnings.

ETFs to Tap

Given this, investors may want to play these stocks with the help of ETFs. Below, we have highlighted five ETFs having the largest exposure to these giants.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF ( MGK )

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. It holds 96 securities in its basket, with the in-focus two firms collectively accounting for 22.5% of the total assets. It has key holdings in technology and consumer discretionary that account for double-digit exposure each.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF charges 7 basis points in annual fees and trades in a good volume of around 281,000 shares a day on average. The fund has AUM of $14.4 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy).

Roundhill BIG Tech ETF ( BIGT )

Roundhill BIG Tech ETF is the first-ever FAAMG ETF offering investors concentrated exposure to five mega-cap technology companies known as the “FAAMG” stocks. The three in-focus firms account for a combined 24% share in the basket.

Roundhill BIG Tech ETF has amassed $3.8 million in its asset base and charges 29 bps in fees per year. It trades in an average daily volume of 5,000 shares.

MicroSectors FANG+ ETN ( FNGS )

This ETN is linked to the performance of the NYSE FANG+ Index, which is equal-dollar weighted and designed to provide exposure to a group of highly traded growth stocks of next-generation technology and tech-enabled companies. The note accounts for a 10% share in each of the two stocks.

MicroSectors FANG+ ETN has accumulated $138.9 million in its asset base and charges 58 bps in annual fees. It trades in a moderate volume of 178,000 shares a day on average and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold).

Invesco QQQ Trust ( QQQ )

Invesco QQQ Trust provides exposure to the 101 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq by tracking the Nasdaq 100 Index. Apple and Amazon take the combined 16.8% share in the basket.

Invesco QQQ is one of the largest and most popular ETFs in the large-cap space, with AUM of $213.3 billion and an average daily volume of 49 million shares. QQQ charges investors 20 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium risk outlook.

Single-Stock ETFs

Single-stock ETFs have also been gaining immense popularity this year. Unlike traditional ETFs, which typically track a broad index or sector, single-stock ETFs provide exposure to the performance of one specific company by using derivatives. This allows investors to gain exposure to a particular stock without having to buy the stock directly.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares ( AAPU )

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares tracks the 1.5 times the performance of the stock of Apple It charges 95 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 134,000 shares. AAPU has AUM of $39.7 million.

GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF ( AAPB )

GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF tracks the 1.5 times the performance of the stock of Apple. It charges 1.15% in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 14,000 shares. AAPB has gathered $4.1 million in its asset base.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF ( AMZU )

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF tracks the 1.5 times the performance of the shares of Amazon charging 95 bps in annual fees. It trades in volume of 157,000 shares a day on average and has accumulated assets worth $37.9 million.

