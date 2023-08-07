3 Technology Mutual Funds for Prolific Returns

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and data science are the key catalysts to the sector’s growth.

In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented approach that focuses on strong fundamentals and prospects. Technology has come to have a broader meaning than just hardware and software. Social media and Internet companies are now part of the technology landscape.

Below, we share with you three technology mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio FSELX, T. Rowe Price Science and Technology Fund PRSCX and DWS Science and Technology Fund KTCAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of technology funds.

Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio seeks capital appreciation. FSELX invests most of its assets in common stocks of companies principally engaged in the design, manufacture, or sale of electronic components.

Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 34.1%. As of the end of February 2023, FSELX held 40 issues, with 24.6% of its assets invested in NVIDIA Corp.

T. Rowe Price Science and Technology Fund seeks long-term capital growth by investing in common stocks of companies expected by T. Rowe Price to benefit from the development, advancement, and use of science and technology. PRSCX advisors invest in foreign stocks, futures, and options.

T. Rowe Price Science and Technology Fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.4%. PRSCX has an expense ratio of 0.84% compared with the category average of 1.05%.

DWS Science and Technology Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing most of its assets in common stocks of U.S. companies in the technology sector. KTCAX advisors use in-depth research to select a diverse portfolio of technology companies with robust and sustainable earnings growth, large and growing markets, leading products and services, and strong balance sheets.

DWS Science and Technology Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.5%. Sebastian P. Werner has been the fund manager of KTCAX since November 2017.

Get Your Free (PRSCX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (FSELX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (KTCAX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

This article originally appeared on Zacks