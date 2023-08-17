How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio With These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

Here’s an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself.

And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.

Your parents’ retirement investing plan won’t cut it today.

For many years, bonds or other fixed-income assets could produce the yield needed to provide solid income for retirement needs. However, these yields have dwindled over time: 10-year Treasury bond rates in the late 1990s were around 6.50%, but today, that rate is a thing of the past, with a slim likelihood of rates making a comeback in the foreseeable future.

The impact of this rate decline is sizable: over 20 years, the difference in yield for a $1 million investment in 10-year Treasuries is more than $1 million.

Today’s retirees are getting hit hard by reduced bond yields – and the Social Security picture isn’t too rosy either. Right now and for the near future, Social Security benefits are still being paid, but it has been estimated that the Social Security funds will be depleted as soon as 2035.

So what’s a retiree to do? You could cut your expenses to the bone, and take the risk that your Social Security checks don’t shrink. Or you could find an alternative investment that provides a steady, higher-rate income stream to replace dwindling bond yields.

Invest in Dividend Stocks

Dividend-paying stocks from low-risk, high-quality companies are a smart way to generate steady and reliable attractive income streams to replace low risk, low yielding Treasury and bond options.

Look for stocks that have paid steady, increasing dividends for years (or decades), and have not cut their dividends even during recessions.

One way to identify suitable candidates is to look for stocks with an average dividend yield of 3%, and positive average annual dividend growth. Many stocks increase dividends over time, helping to offset the effects of inflation.

Here are three dividend-paying stocks retirees should consider for their nest egg portfolio.

ACNB (ACNB) is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.28 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.35%. This compares to the Banks – Southwest industry’s yield of 0.87% and the S&P 500’s yield of 1.64%. The company’s annualized dividend growth in the past year was 7.69%. Check ACNB (ACNB) dividend history here>>>

Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) is paying out a dividend of $0.24 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.68% compared to the Retail – Restaurants industry’s yield of 0% and the S&P 500’s yield. The annualized dividend growth of the company was 71.43% over the past year. Check Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) dividend history here>>>

Currently paying a dividend of $0.11 per share, Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) has a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is compared to the Banks – Southeast industry’s yield of 2.83% and the S&P 500’s current yield. Annualized dividend growth for the company in the past year was 2.33%. Check Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) dividend history here>>>

But aren’t stocks generally more risky than bonds?

Overall, that is true. But stocks are a broad class, and you can reduce the risks significantly by selecting high-quality dividend stocks that can generate regular, predictable income and can also decrease the volatility of your portfolio compared to the overall stock market.

An advantage of owning dividend stocks for your retirement nest egg is that numerous companies, particularly blue chip stocks, raise their dividends over time, helping alleviate the impact of inflation on your potential retirement income.

Thinking about dividend-focused mutual funds or ETFs? Watch out for fees.

You may be thinking, “I like this dividend strategy, but instead of investing in individual stocks, I’m going to find a dividend-focused mutual fund or ETF.” This approach can make sense, but be aware that some mutual funds and specialized ETFs carry high fees, which may reduce your dividend gains or income, and defeat the goal of this dividend investment approach. If you do wish to invest in a fund, do your research to find the best-quality dividend funds with the lowest fees.

Bottom Line

Seeking steady, consistent income through dividends can be a smart option for financial security in retirement, whether you invest in mutual funds, ETFs, or in dividend-paying stocks.

ACNB Corporation (ACNB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

This article originally appeared on Zacks