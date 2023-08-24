Goldman Sachs Maintains Southwestern Energy Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.18% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southwestern Energy is 7.94. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 22.18% from its latest reported closing price of 6.50.

The projected annual revenue for Southwestern Energy is 8,343MM, a decrease of 26.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 913 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwestern Energy. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWN is 0.37%, an increase of 16.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.73% to 1,112,993K shares. The put/call ratio of SWN is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 56,663K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,735K shares, representing an increase of 61.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 190.12% over the last quarter.

IJH – iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 34,046K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,080K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 18.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,017K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,471K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 19.79% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 29,472K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,125K shares, representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 37.92% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 29,158K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,104K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWN by 5.89% over the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Background Information

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing.

