Key Takeaways From the Q2 Earnings Season

Retail sector results have been somewhat mixed. We saw that while Target TGT provided soft guidance and Macy’s M complained about rising credit-card delinquencies, Walmart WMT, TJX TJX and others had good results.

This somewhat mixed showing notwithstanding, trends in consumer spending remain positive and reassuring. This suggests that the weak operators either didn’t execute well or had merchandize that was out-of-sync with what consumers wanted or both. Walmart continued to execute and that showed in its results.

Beyond the Retail sector, the Q2 earnings season has been a good one, with an above proportion of companies earnings estimates. This is significant since estimates hadn’t fallen by that much ahead of the start of the Q2 reporting cycle.

Earnings growth in the aggregate was weak in Q2, but a big part of the weakness was due to the Energy sector drag. Excluding the Energy sector, the year-over-year earnings decline in Q2 was fairly modest.

Importantly, estimates for the current period (2023 Q3) are holding up really well. The expectation is that Q3 will be the last quarter of earnings declines, with positive growth resuming from 2023 Q4 onwards.

Importantly, estimates for the current period (2023 Q3) are holding up really well. The expectation is that Q3 will be the last quarter of earnings declines, with positive growth resuming from 2023 Q4 onwards.

