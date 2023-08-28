Morgan Stanley Upgrades Shift4 Payments

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley upgraded their outlook for Shift4 Payments Inc – (NYSE:FOUR) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.39% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shift4 Payments Inc – is 83.30. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 49.39% from its latest reported closing price of 55.76.

The projected annual revenue for Shift4 Payments Inc – is 2,822MM, an increase of 24.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shift4 Payments Inc -. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOUR is 0.34%, a decrease of 14.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 78,275K shares. The put/call ratio of FOUR is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,112K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,674K shares, representing a decrease of 10.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 89.13% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 3,693K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,291K shares, representing a decrease of 16.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 27.95% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,404K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,898K shares, representing an increase of 21.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 45.96% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,376K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,383K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 14.85% over the last quarter.

HFMCX – THE HARTFORD MIDCAP FUND holds 2,059K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,346K shares, representing a decrease of 13.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 4.62% over the last quarter.

Shift4 Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shift4 Payments is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.

