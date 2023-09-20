Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Skyworks Solutions

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded their outlook for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.66% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Skyworks Solutions is 122.92. The forecasts range from a low of 99.99 to a high of $184.80. The average price target represents an increase of 25.66% from its latest reported closing price of 97.82.

The projected annual revenue for Skyworks Solutions is 5,187MM, an increase of 4.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.98.

Skyworks Solutions Declares $0.68 Dividend

On August 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share ($2.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 29, 2023 received the payment on September 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $97.82 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 2.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.81%, the lowest has been 1.00%, and the highest has been 3.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyworks Solutions. This is a decrease of 61 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWKS is 0.24%, a decrease of 9.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.48% to 148,490K shares. The put/call ratio of SWKS is 1.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,954K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,917K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,997K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,801K shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 55.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,790K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,709K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 13.19% over the last quarter.

VIMSX – Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,689K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,713K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 10.52% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 3,630K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,601K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Skyworks Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Its highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets. Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices.

