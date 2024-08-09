This Is How Many Pages Warren Buffett Reads Every Day Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of our time. Many people follow his investing decisions to help them make their own decisions! Beyond his financial acumen, however, lies a lesser-known yet equally impressive aspect of his life: his insatiable appetite for reading. You may be surprised by just how many Warren Buffett quotes on reading there are!

We’ve chosen ten of the most telling Warren Buffett quotes in the reading below. These explore the profound impact reading has had on Buffett’s career and look at exactly how he does it (and what he reads).

Here are some of our key takeaways from this article:

Reading is essential for lifelong learning and success. Buffett emphasizes the transformative power of reading as a tool for acquiring knowledge and developing thinking skills.

Consistent and extensive reading is important. Buffett is dedicated to reading for at least 6 hours a day, which highlights the importance of reading in his life.

Diverse reading materials provide a holistic perspective. You want to read a wide range of publications, ranging from books to reports. Reading about the thing you want to learn is vital.

Why Are We Covering This?

Warren Buffett is a huge figure in the world of investment. We’ve covered Warren Buffett a lot, but one area commonly overlooked is how much Warren Buffett reads. He reads a lot, likely more than most successful individuals, and he has a lot to say about how reading has helped him be successful.

1. “I Just Sit in My Office and Read All Day”

This quote emphasizes just how much Warren Buffet reads. He considered reading a dedicated, focused practice, not just a hobby. By spending countless hours reading each day, he’s able to keep his mind sharp and constantly absorb new information.

Much like athletes practice to perfect their skills, Buffett reads to refine his ability to do business.

The Value of Quiet Reflection

While reading does allow you to acquire knowledge, it also makes plenty of space for quiet contemplation. It allows you to digest ideas and think, which is exactly what has made Buffett so successful. Using reading to contemplate allows Buffett to digest complicated ideas and develop a deeper understanding of the world.

It’s this practice that makes him so good at strategic thinking, especially in the complicated world of investing.

2. “Read 500 Pages Every Day. That’s How Knowledge Works. It Builds Up Like Compound Interest.”

Knowledge is like compound interest. The more you learn, the faster your knowledge grows. It isn’t that you’re just stacking knowledge on top of more knowledge. It’s growing exponentially. That means that to take advantage of this compound interest, you need to start reading sooner rather than later.

Reading consistently pays off in the long run. It builds a strong foundation for problem-solving and making informed decisions.

The Long-Term Perspective

Just like in investing, when you’re reading, it’s important to have a long-term perspective. You may not use what you read today tomorrow, but that doesn’t mean that you won’t use it at all. It takes a certain amount of dedication and patience to keep reading, even if the value isn’t instantly presented.

The benefits of extensive reading become clearest over time. It’s a marathon, and that requires a significant amount of dedication.

3. “Well, I Think You Should Read Everything You Can.”

Buffett’s emphasis on reading “everything you can” highlights the importance of a broad knowledge base. You don’t just want to read the same authors or even the same genres over and over again. Instead, you want to expose yourself to different perspectives and ideas. That only happens if you expand your knowledge base.

Of course, it can be uncomfortable to get out of your comfort zone. However, having a broad amount of knowledge can lead to unexpected connections and innovative solutions.

Lifelong Learning

Learning is a continuous process, especially when you’re focused on breadth. Successful people like Buffett understand the value of staying curious and seeking out new information throughout their lives. Buffett is still reading today, after reading more in the past few years than most people have in their lifetime. That says a lot!

Reading is one of the key tools for lifelong learning. It allows you to adapt to changing circumstances and stay at the forefront of what’s going on in the world. Continuously reading provides you with a clear, competitive edge.

4. “I Constantly Seek Well-Though-Out Analyses From Those Who Really Know What They’re Talking About.”

Warren Buffett doesn’t just advocate for reading everything, though. Life is too short to waste reading bad things (though you do need to read a bad book or two to understand what a good book is). Instead, he recommends focusing on the quality of the material, too. Not all books or articles are created equal.

Focus on reading from experts in their fields, as this provides you with the greatest insights and protects your reading time.

Mentorship Through Reading

Reading is a form of mentorship. You have access to the thoughts of some of the world’s most successful people right in the comfort of your home. Take advantage of that! By studying the work of successful individuals, readers can learn from their experiences, mistakes, and triumphs.

5. “I Can Tell You in My Own Case, I Think By the TIme I Was – Well, I Know By The Time I Was Ten – I’d Read Every Book in the Omaha Public Library.”

It’s vital to start reading as early as you possibly can. You probably are quite a bit older than ten, but there is no better time to start than now! Reading early provides you with a foundation of knowledge you can draw on later. In the beginning, you shouldn’t be focused so much on reading only the best things. Instead, you should be focused on just putting as many words in your brain as possible.

Start reading as early as you can, and then don’t stop. That’s all there is to it.

Early Start, Big Impact

You can also use this quote to guide how you raise your own children. Warren Buffett learned to read and was then given access to tons of books. Aim to do the same with your own children. This doesn’t have to be expensive, either. After all, Buffett read books at his local library. His parents didn’t spend thousands to build their own library!

6. “The Advice I Would Give is to Read Everything in Sight. And to Start Very Young.”

As you can see, Warren Buffett emphasizes starting young a lot. The human brain is incredibly malleable during childhood and adolescence, absorbing information like a sponge. By starting to read early, individuals gain a significant head start in developing cognitive abilities, vocabulary, and critical thinking skills.

Plus, when you’re young, you simply have more time.

You can use this information outside of investing, too. Reading is good no matter what field you’re going into, not just for investors.

Passion and Persistence

This quote also speaks to the need for persistence in whatever you’re doing. Buffett started reading investing books at a young age and then kept reading them. It’s that sort of persistence that has allowed him to be so successful today. Sustained dedication and work always trump skill.

When you’re passionate about a subject, it helps, too. When you really care about a subject and engage in consistent reading, you’re more likely to achieve mastery in your chosen field.

7. “I Spend an Inordinate Amount of Time Reading. I Probably Read at Least Six Hours a Day, Maybe More.”

Buffett’s deep commitment to reading is extraordinary. By allocating six or more hours daily to reading, he’s able to dedicate himself to continuous learning. In many ways, reading in this manner is his job. When you spend six hours a day doing something, it is no longer a hobby.

This amount of time dedication translates to a huge knowledge advantage. By reading so much, he gains insights and perspectives that are unavailable to those who read less. This depth of knowledge is what sets Buffett apart from his competitors.

Reading as a Habit

It’s important that reading just isn;t something you do from time to time. It should be a deeply ingrained habit. By consistently dedicating substantial time to reading, you can cultivate a mindset of lifelong learning. It keeps you a step ahead of industry trends and economic conditions.

8. “I Read Five Daily Newspapers; I Read a Fair Number of Magazines. I Read Annual Reports, and I Read a Lot of Other Things, Too.”

Warren Buffet’s reading list is massive. He doesn’t just read books. He reads magazines and newspapers, which provide him with a constant flow of current events and market trends. He’s able to soak up diverse perspectives and use all that knowledge to make decisions. He even reads financial reports from companies, which is important for investing.

It’s important to note that his reading diet makes up some primary sources, like financial reports, and opinions, like newspapers. He doesn’t just read what others think about a company. He researches into the company himself, reading the annual reports completely to understand them in depth.

The Importance of Research

Buffett uses his reading time to research and acquire knowledge that’s directly related to his job. You can use your reading time for the same purpose. While this isn’t the only thing you should be focused on, direct knowledge will help you get better directly.

Of course, Buffett also recommends reading a diverse amount of information, which means not just sticking to the same publications time and time again. It’s important to make connections between different fields, for instance.

9. “There’s Hardly Anything More Pleasurable, You Know, Than Reading and Reading and Reading and Reading.”

Warren Buffett doesn’t just read to learn, though. He also reads for pleasure. It isn’t just a means to an end for him but a source of satisfaction. Even when he’s reading financial reports, Warren Buffett enjoys it.

Just because you don’t enjoy reading as much doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do it, though. Warren Buffett likely enjoys reading so much because he’s gotten so good at it. The vast majority of people learn to like something the more they do it. That’s why those who were readers when they were younger tend to be readers as adults, too.

Once you start reading a lot, it develops an addictive quality. When something brings consistent pleasure, it’s more likely to become a habit, too. Your job is to start sooner rather than later.

The Power of Immersion

Buffett immerses himself in reading. He’s constantly learning and using his mind, which is one reason he’s able to make such good decisions. This immersion is one reason why reading is so pleasurable. For a moment, you aren’t worried about the demands of daily life!

Reading fiction is the easiest place to feel this immersion, but skilled readers can get lost in just about everything. That’s why Buffett is able to lose himself in a financial report for 6 hours a day!

10. “What’s the Best Way to Teach Yourself? I Did It By Just a Tremendous Amount of Reading.”

How did Warren Buffett learn to invest? He read books. By immersing himself in books, articles, and reports, he was able to acquire knowledge that allowed him to surge past the competition. Reading allowed him to learn about a diverse array of subjects, even at a young age.

So, what does this look like from a practical standpoint? Buffett balances the quantity of reading with the quality of the material. It’s important to select information and well-written material for effective learning. Curate your reading list carefully to maximize your reading time, and then read! (And don’t stop.)

Self-Education

When you read tons of quality materials, you’re providing yourself with an education that’s nearly impossible to get elsewhere. Books allow you to have conversations with the greats of whatever field you’re interested in. All it takes is reading and not stopping. It’s simple enough, but very few people have the dedication to get it done.