Rivian Finishes Dead Last, and It's the Final Nail in Their Coffin

In Consumer Reports’ annual automotive study, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) scored the lowest dependability ratings.

The company’s dependence on government loans—including a projected $6.6 billion loan from the U.S. Energy Department—raises questions regarding its financial stability.

In particular, Rivian’s premium pricing approach conflicts with its quality problems, which makes the stock ugly as it tries to live up to expectations for a luxury electric vehicle brand.

Transcript:

[00:00:00] Douglas McIntyre: Rivian in the Consumer Report Reports annual car study. Got the worst reliability ratings out of 22 brands. And as a matter of fact, it wasn’t even close in terms of the worst. The people that consumer reports asked about it said bad paint jobs. They leak. I mean, so what we’ve got is we’ve got this tiny EV company. I think they delivered 10, 000 vehicles in the third quarter. They’re losing. Maybe 100, 000 per vehicle they sell. that point, what, what you’re selling is that you have something better than the other EVs, right? I mean, it’s like, well, okay.

[00:00:46] Lee Jackson: Yeah, exactly.

[00:00:48] Douglas McIntyre: Now that’s gone. You see the consumer reports is like a Bible it comes to people buying cars.

[00:00:55] Lee Jackson: It is and I think something else that’s you know, as as because we we have absolutely no idea who’s running the country but you know, I just saw recently they’re trying to use some of this inflation act money that which is joke. They’re trying to push a 6.6 billion loan from the, from the, you know, energy agency trying to push that the government’s trying to push that now to Rivian 6.

[00:01:22] Lee Jackson: 6 billion and some people think it’ll never get paid back.

[00:01:27] Douglas McIntyre: Well, okay. It won’t get paid back.

[00:01:30] Lee Jackson: Nope.

[00:01:31] Douglas McIntyre: And the reason the stock is going to continue to suffer is Rivian’s only play was quality. Okay. It made us substantially better. EV in its niche of the market. It’s an expensive ev. gotta be able to say to people, this is a really, really good vehicle.

[00:01:53] Lee Jackson: And worth every penny.

[00:01:54] Douglas McIntyre: with the consumer reports thing, which is seen by millions of people and covered everywhere. This is maybe the last nail in the, in the Rivian coffin.

[00:02:04] Lee Jackson: Well, and I think, I think there’s a good chance that, Musk and Ramaswamy, they canceled that loan. They’ll cancel it. You know, the Doge people aren’t going to let that, you know, inflation reduction crap go through. I think they’ll 86 all of that, you know, January 21st. So I don’t think they’re going to get that long.

[00:02:26] Douglas McIntyre: No. Well, okay. So, once again, I think we always say Rivian is a sell. It’s a sell because it may not get the 6.6 million. It’s also a sell because you can’t say that you’re the highest quality EV in the world and come out out of the 22. Brian’s consumer reports covers. You can’t finish last. Okay. You can’t,

[00:02:47] Lee Jackson: No, especially when your entry level pricing’s, you know, 85,000 or whatever it is, you can’t be last. I mean, that’s ridiculous. So yeah, that’s probably another short, but I certainly if it’s not a short, it’s certainly not a stock to be buying at any juncture now.