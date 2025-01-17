Forget the Magnificent 7: Buy These 3 Tech Stocks That Can Win Big in 2025 JasonDoiy / Getty Images

It’ll be tougher for the group members of the Magnificent Seven to keep up the pace in 2025. Undoubtedly, valuations on the broad basket have swelled in recent months. As the price of admission goes higher, so too can the expectations of analysts and investors. Of course, it’s tough to say where expectations stand today, given the AI boom still appears to be powering ahead at full speed. The latest January dip in tech stocks may have brought things into better balance.

Either way, a major story for the year is whether the Magnificent Seven has what it takes to stay magnificent. In recent years, they’ve stolen the show, but can they maintain leadership now that so many have piled into their shares? They could. However, investors may wish to be more selective with the names moving forward, as not all Magnificent Seven stocks can stay great and grow into their rising multiples.

In this piece, we’ll look at three non-Mag Seven tech stocks that I think have a good shot of taking a bit of the shine from the widely followed Mag Seven.

Key Points Salesforce, Adobe, and Broadcom are non-Mag Seven companies that could be huge gainers in 2025.

Don’t sleep on these tech titans as they give the Mag Seven stocks a good run.

Salesforce

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) seems to be betting big for the potential rise of AI agents in 2025. With over 1,000 paid deals inked for Agentforce in the books already, it will be very interesting to see how Salesforce and the rest of the AI software scene can help AI make the next big leap.

Undoubtedly, AI agents, which can work independently to complete complex multi-task objectives, offer tremendous potential in the workplace. In many ways, it’s the ultimate value creator for organizations looking for optimization and greater efficiency. Indeed, AI is already starting to play a huge role in work with the rise of AI copilots. As the next phase begins and AI agents start rolling out, perhaps many workers will need to adapt again by learning to work alongside their AI agent colleagues.

As a top software pick for many firms, including Raymond James and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), I think it’s time to give the non-Mag Seven tech stock the respect it deserves. Bank of America went as far as to describe agentic AI as a “next leg of growth” for software companies. Indeed, shares of CRM stand out as an AI software winner and one that’s still going for too cheap at just 29 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E) after recently correcting over 12% from its all-time highs.

Look for CRM stock to give the Mag Seven a good run for their money.

Adobe

In a year that saw the Mag Seven gain double-digit percentages, Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) sagged further into a bear market. In the past year, shares of the creative software firm sunk more than 30%. Now down around 40% from all-time highs, questions linger as to whether Adobe is an AI winner that’s yet to be appreciated or a firm that’ll struggle to find its way.

Though Adobe has done a respectable job of infusing its creative offerings with generative AI (Firefly), some critics, like analysts at Deutsche Bank, argue there’s not enough “tangible” evidence the firm’s been able to monetize AI effectively. Sure, Adobe’s AI offerings may not be breathtaking, but I think Wall Street is being too hard on the firm in these still-early innings.

After a rough patch on earnings, shares go for a very palatable 20.2 times forward P/E, making it a relative AI value play. Heck, even Adobe’s own CEO views shares as an “incredible value.”

Broadcom

Finally, we have Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), a firm that’s already proven more magnificent than most of the Mag Seven, with shares more than doubling in the past year. With shares correcting off their recent post-earnings peak, perhaps there’s an opportunity to jump in as the company looks to capitalize on growing demand for custom AI chips.

As a top chip pick of Oppenheimer, the newly-minted $1 trillion company has all the tools it needs to floor it in another year of the AI race. At 35.5 times forward P/E, shares are getting a tad pricey. But given the growth prospects, such a multiple seems worth paying up for. I think the name has all the makings of the next great semiconductor stock if it isn’t already.

