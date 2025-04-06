Need Dependable Passive Income Paid Monthly? Here Are Our 5 Favorite High-Yield Stocks Kritchanut / iStock via Getty Images

Many dividend investors seek solid passive income from quality dividend stocks. Passive income is a steady stream of unearned income that does not require active traditional work. Shared ideas for earning passive income include investments like dividend stocks, bonds, mutual funds, real estate, and additional income-producing side hustles. According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), passive income generally includes earnings from rental activity or any trade, business, or investment in which the individual does not materially participate.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Most dividend stocks only pay investors quarterly.

Most corporate bonds and government Treasury bonds only pay interest payments bi-annually.

Passive income paid monthly is a perfect way to help with monthly expenses.

A monthly check from your stock portfolio makes sense for most people with bills and expenses due every 30 days, especially in a world where prices are consistently rising. Items like mortgage payments or rent, utility bills, cell phone and internet bills, trash collection, and even grocery bills are always due each month. A steady stream of passive monthly income can be a huge help in meeting those obligations.

We screened our 24/7 Wall Street research database for quality companies rated Buy at major Wall Street firms that paid monthly dividends. Five seem like great ideas for passive income-oriented investors seeking upside appreciation.

Why do we cover monthly dividend stocks?

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciations have contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations. A study from Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, found that dividend stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.18% over the half-century period from 1973 to 2023. Over the same timeline, this was more than double the annualized return for non-payers (3.95%).

Agree Realty

Lokibaho / Getty Images

This mid-cap stock offers a reliable 4.02% dividend and strong upside potential. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and develops properties net leased to industry-leading, omnichannel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2024, the company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,202 properties in 49 states. Those properties contain approximately 45.8 million square feet of gross leasable area.

In 1971, Richard Agree, the executive chair of the board of directors, founded Agree Development Company, the predecessor to Agree Realty. Over its 24-year history, Agree developed over 40 community shopping centers, primarily throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern United States.

Apple Hospitality REIT

LPETTET / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. It pays a solid 6.60% dividend and stands out in the market with its unique offerings.

Despite its name, it is not affiliated with the technology giant. However, it offers a solid total return potential. And it owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, room-focused hotels in the United States.

Apple Hospitality’s portfolio comprises 220 hotels with over 28,900 guest rooms in 87 markets throughout 37 states and one property leased to third parties.

Concentrated on industry-leading brands, the company’s hotel portfolio comprises:

100 Marriott-branded hotels

120 Hilton-branded hotels

Five Hyatt-branded hotels

EPR Properties

andresr / E+ via Getty Images

This REIT invests in some of the most popular entertainment companies and pays a solid 7.16% dividend. EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry.

EPR Properties focuses on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out-of-home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers spend their time and money.

The company has nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. It adheres to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property, and tenant-level cash flow standards. Senior management believes its focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

Main Street Capital

vm / Getty Images

This company is a favorite across Wall Street and offers a solid 7.23% dividend. Main Street Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: MAIN) is a private equity firm that provides equity capital to lower-middle market companies.

The firm also provides debt capital to middle-market companies for:

Acquisitions

Management buyouts

Growth financings

Recapitalizations

Refinancing

The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams and generally provides “one-stop” financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Main Street Capital typically invests in lower middle market companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million.

The firm’s middle market debt investments are in businesses generally more significant in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. It also makes majority and minority equity investments.

Realty Income

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This is an ideal stock for growth and income investors looking for a safer contrarian idea for the rest of 2025 that pays a whopping 5.53% dividend. Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) is an S&P 500 company that provides stockholders with dependable monthly income.

The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,540 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Realty Income has declared 649 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 55-year operating history and increased the dividend 123 times since its public listing in 1994. Its dividend has increased for the past 29 consecutive years. And it is a top real estate member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index.

