Wall Street Loves 4 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks You Can Hold for Decades

Investors love dividend stocks, especially the ultra-high-yield variety because they offer a significant income stream and have massive total return potential. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation. At 24/7 Wall St., we consistently emphasize the potential of total return to our readers. It is one of the most effective ways to enhance the prospects of overall investing success. Once again, total return is the collective increase in a stock’s value plus dividends.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The Federal Reserve likely leaves interest rates where they are until March or even May.

Ultra-high-yield stocks are a safer and better idea than high-yield junk bonds.

Some stocks offer dividend reinvestment or DRIP programs.

Why do we cover ultra-high-yield stocks?

While not suited for everybody, those trying to build strong passive income streams can do exceptionally well with some of these top companies in their portfolios. Paired with more conservative blue-chip dividend giants, investors can use a barbell approach to create significant passive income streams. We found four rated Buy on Wall Street companies, and all can be bought and held for decades of dependable income.

British American Tobacco

European giant British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE: BTI) is a consumer-centric, multi-category consumer goods company that pays shareholders a hefty 7.90% dividend.

The company provides tobacco and nicotine products. Its segments include:

United States

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

The Americas

Europe

The company’s product categories include:

Vapor

Tobacco Heating Products (THPs)

Modern Oral, Traditional Oral, and Combustible cigarettes

Vapor products are handheld, battery-powered devices that heat a liquid (called an e-liquid) to produce an inhalable aerosol known as vapor. THPs are a new category of tobacco product designed to heat rather than burn tobacco.

Modern Oral products are smoke-free oral nicotine products called nicotine pouches, designed for use in the mouth. Traditional oral products include snus and snuff.

British American Tobacco brands include:

Vuse

glo

Velo

Grizzly

Dunhill

Kent

Lucky Strike

Pall Mall

Rothmans

Newport

Natural American Spirit

Camel

Vogue

Viceroy

Kool

Peter Stuyvesant

Craven A

State Express 555

Shuang Xi

Barclays has a price target of $40, which is equal to £32.50.

Starwood Property Trust

This high-yielding company, run by real estate legend Barry Sternlicht, offers big-time total return potential and a 10% dividend. Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia.

It operates through four segments:

Commercial and Residential Lending

Infrastructure Lending

Property

Investing and Servicing segments

The Commercial and Residential Lending segment:

Originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages

Non-agency residential mortgages

Subordinated mortgages

Mezzanine loans

Preferred Equity

Commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS)

Residential mortgage-backed securities

The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments.

The Property segment primarily develops and manages equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment.

The Investing and Servicing segment:

Manages and works out problem assets

Acquires and contains unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions

Originates conduit loans to sell these loans into securitization transactions and acquire commercial real estate assets, including properties from CMBS trusts

Keefe Bruyette & Woods has a Buy rating with a $22 target price.

TXO Partners

With a massive 12.11% dividend and trading at a very solid entry point, this company is a bargain at current levels. TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE: TXO) is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid (NGL) reserves in North America.

The company’s acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. Its assets comprise approximately 845,820 gross (371,796 net) leasehold and mineral acres located primarily in the Permian and San Juan Basin.

TXO Partners’ assets include a 50% interest in Cross Timbers Energy (Cross Timbers). As an operator, it designs and manages the development, completion, or workover for all the wells it operates and supervises daily operation and maintenance activities

It markets the majority of the natural gas, NGL, crude oil, and condensate production from the properties on which it operates. It also markets products produced by third-party working interest owners.

Stifel has a Buy rating with a $26 target.

USA Compression Partners

While perhaps less known than their peers, this top company pays shareholders a hefty 8.02% dividend. USA Compression Partners L.P. (NYSE: USAC) provides natural gas compression services.

The company offers compression services to:

Oil companies and independent producers

Processors

Gatherers

Transporters of natural gas and crude oil, as well as operating stations

USA Compression Partners primarily provides natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications, including centralized natural gas gathering systems, processing facilities, and gas lift applications for crude oil wells.

Raymond James has an Outperform rating to go with a $30 target price.

