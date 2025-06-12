BofA Securities Top June Value Stock Picks Are Perfectly Priced and Pay Solid Dividends artran / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A value stock is generally one that trades at a price lower than its fundamental value or what its performance suggests it should be worth. Typically, these are shares of a company with solid fundamentals priced below its peers, based on an analysis of the price-to-earnings ratio, yield, price-to-book value, and other relevant factors. Value stocks are often overlooked by the market or undervalued due to factors such as market volatility, economic downturns, or negative news surrounding the company, which may be temporary.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The stock market has regained most of the spring sell-off losses.

Moving to value stocks makes sense, given that we could retest the lows.

Low price-to-earnings and dependable dividends are a good place to be in uncertain times.

The BofA Securities Value 10 portfolio is quantitatively generated based on the firm’s proprietary BofA Securities model. The analysts use the S&P 500 as their universe. We screened the current list of companies looking for stocks paying the biggest dividends, which have the potential to provide investors with solid total returns for the balance of 2025. Here at 24/7 Wall St., we consistently emphasize the power of total return to our readers. This strategy can significantly boost your overall investing success. Total return is the combined increase in a stock’s value and the dividends it pays. All the BofA Securities Value 10 picks are rated Buy.

Why do we cover dividend value stocks?

ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

Dividend value stocks offer investors a reliable source of passive income. Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

Allstate

This insurance giant raised its dividend earlier this year by 8.7%. Allstate Corp. (NYSE: ALL) provides property, casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada.

It operates in five segments:

Allstate Protection

Run-off Property-Liability

Protection Services

Allstate Health and Benefits

Corporate and Other

The company offers private passenger auto, homeowners, personal lines, and commercial insurance products through agents, contact centers, and online, as well as property and casualty insurance. It also provides consumer product protection plans, device and mobile data collection services, and analytic solutions using automotive telematics information, roadside assistance, protection, and insurance products, such as identity protection and restoration through:

Allstate Protection Plans

Allstate Dealer Services

Allstate Roadside

Arity

Allstate Identity Protection brands

In addition, the company offers life, accident, critical illness, hospital indemnity, short-term disability, and other health insurance products; self-funded stop-loss and fully insured group health products to employers; Medicare supplement, ancillary products, and short-term medical insurance to individuals through independent agents, owned agencies, benefits brokers, and Allstate exclusive agents; and net investment income, net gains on investments, other revenue, debt service, holding company activities, and certain non-insurance operations.

The company also offers automotive protection, vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection, road hazard tires and wheels, and paintless dent repair protection; roadside assistance, mobility data collection services, and analytic solutions using automotive telematics information; identity theft protection, and remediation services.

BofA Securities has a huge $286 target price.

Bunge Global

While off the radar of many investors, this company located outside St. Louis pays a rich dividend and could be a big winner for the rest of 2025. Bunge Global S.A. (NYSE: BG) is an agribusiness and food company.

It operates through four segments:

Agribusiness

Refined and Specialty Oils

Milling and Sugar

Bioenergy

The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds, primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn. It processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

This segment offers its products for:

Animal feed manufacturers

Livestock producers

Wheat and corn millers

Oilseed processors

Third-party edible oil processing

Biofuel companies for biofuel production applications

The Refined and Specialty Oils segment sells packaged and bulk oils and fats that comprise:

Cooking oils

Shortenings

Margarines

Mayonnaise

Renewable diesel feedstocks

Products for baked goods companies, snack food producers, confectioners, restaurant chains, foodservice operators, infant nutrition companies, other food manufacturers, grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers.

This segment also refines and fractionates palm oil, palm kernel oil, coconut oil, shea butter, and olive oil, and produces specialty ingredients derived from vegetable oils, such as lecithin.

The Milling segment provides wheat flours and bakery mixes; corn milling products that comprise dry-milled corn meals and flours, wet-milled masa and flours, and flaking and brewer’s grits; soy-fortified corn meal, corn-soy blends, and other products; whole grain and fiber ingredients; die-cut pellets; and non-GMO products.

The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol, and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse.

The BofA Securities target price objective is set at $90.

Eastman Chemical

With a rich dividend and trading at the lower end of the 52-week range, this is a perfect stock for growth and income investors looking for value. Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE: EMN) is a global specialty materials company that produces a range of products found in items people use every day.

Its segments include:

Advanced Materials (AM)

Additives & Functional Products (AFP)

Chemical Intermediates (CI)

Fibers

The AM segment produces and markets polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end-uses in transportation, durables and electronics, building and construction, medical and pharma, and consumables end-markets.

AFP segment manufactures materials for products in:

Food, feed, and agriculture

Transportation

Water treatment and energy

Personal care and wellness

Building and construction

Consumables and durables

Electronics end-markets

The CI segment sells intermediates for end markets, such as industrial chemicals and processing, building and construction, health and wellness, and food and feed.

The Fibers segment manufactures and sells acetate tow and triacetin plasticizers.

The BofA Securities price target is $93.

Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors was formed in 2005 through the merger of Molson of Canada and Coors of the United States. While the iconic American beer company merged with a Canadian beer giant, it remains based in Chicago, with its principal offices located in Golden, Colorado, and Montreal, and pays a solid dividend. Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE: TAP) manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

The company offers a range of flavored malt beverages, including hard seltzers, craft spirits, energy drinks, and ready-to-drink beverages.

It provides its products under these brands:

Aspall Cider

Blue Moon

Coors Original

Five Trail

Hop Valley brands

Leinenkugel’s

Madri

Miller Genuine Draft

Molson Ultra

Sharp’s, Staroprame, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer

Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands

The company also markets these economy brands:

Branik

Icehouse

Keystone

Miller High Life

Milwaukee’s Best

Steel Reserve

The BofA Securities target price is set at $65.

