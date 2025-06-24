3 Dividend All-Stars I'm Considering Right Now in July 24/7 Wall St.

It’s always good for investors to research new stocks and do further analysis on some stocks that they already know. Looking at a stock with a fresh perspective, different catalysts, and a new price can help you decide if that stock now makes sense for your portfolio.

Investors can choose from many stocks, including ones that offer dividends. It’s easy to understand the appeal of dividend stocks. You get steady cash flow from your investments that inch higher each year. However, some dividend stocks are better than others, and these are some of the dividend all-stars to monitor in July.

Key Points Dividend investing can lead to solid returns and rising cash flow, but you have to pick the right stocks.

Broadcom is arguably the best dividend growth stock, Exxon Mobil offers stability and high yields, and JPMorgan is in the middle.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Despite being a growth stock that is cemented in the AI industry, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) still offers a respectable 0.93% yield. The tech giant also does a great job of raising its dividend, based on boosting its annual dividend from $2.12 per share to $2.36 per share near the end of last year. That was an 11.3% year-over-year increase.

Broadcom is also due to raise its dividend this December, but the AI company offers plenty of catalysts that extend beyond the dividend. Broadcom has established itself as the #2 player behind Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and although Nvidia has the lion’s share of the AI chip market, being in the #2 position still affords Broadcom plenty of long-term revenue growth opportunities.

It also helps that Broadcom has trounced the stock market. Shares are up by about 9% year-to-date and have delivered a stunning 725% return over the past five years. Broadcom may be one of the best dividend growth stocks available.

JPMorgan (JPM)

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is another appealing dividend stock. It offers some growth — shares are up by 16% year-to-date and have doubled over the past five years — but it also has a solid 2% yield. While Broadcom has grown at a faster rate, JPMorgan offers more stability and gives you high cash flow right now.

The firm grows gradually each year and boasts net profit margins that are above 30%. The financial firm is a leader in banking, investing, lending, and other critical financial industries.

Investors can choose from other big bank stocks, and most of those companies have higher yields than JPMorgan. However, JPM shares have steadily increased over time, while most of the big bank stocks have lagged behind JPMorgan while being more volatile in the long run.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) offers the highest yield of the bunch, coming in at 3.54%. The oil giant offers an essential resource, and if oil prices rise over time, Exxon Mobil is one of the few stocks that stands to benefit.

Exxon Mobil is the type of stock that remains steady but can soar when the rest of the market fades. For instance, Exxon Mobil shares have more than doubled over the past five years, but most of those gains came in 2022. Scorching inflation and numerous rate hikes hurt many stocks, but Exxon Mobil soared by 80% during that year alone.

The stock has been mostly flat ever since, and some investors prefer that setup, especially if they want to escape volatility and collect cash flow as they get older. Exxon Mobil can also benefit from artificial intelligence since AI technology requires tremendous energy that Exxon Mobil is well-positioned to fulfill.

