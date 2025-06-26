2 High-Yield Invesco ETFs That Pay Great Dividends Andrew Angelov / Shutterstock.com

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

If you’re already retired or just thinking about it, one of the last things you want to worry about is income. After all, this is the time when should get to relax with no worries.

In addition, as noted by Morningstar.com, “Exchange-traded funds that invest in dividend-paying stocks can be simple one-stop solutions for income seekers, for a few reasons: Dividend ETFs maintain a portfolio of dividend stocks and thereby provide instant diversification. Dividend ETFs are, in general, low-cost. Dividend ETFs are easy to buy and sell.”

Look at the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ: PEY), for example. With an expense ratio of 0.53% and a monthly yield of 4.8%, the PEY ETF is based on the NASDAQ U.S. Dividend Achievers 50 Index. The ETF will also invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend payers in that index. In fact, some of its 52 holdings include Altria Group, Universal Corp., Verizon, Pfizer, Edison International, Polaris, and Archer-Daniels-Midland, to name just a few.

In addition, the PEY ETF just paid out a dividend of $0.08549 per share on May 23. Before that, it paid a dividend of $0.07501 on April 25. Here, since the dividends come from 52 stocks, all of which have different payout schedules, the payment amounts can vary every month.

While that’s certainly one to consider, 24/7 Wall St. researched two others offering solid yields that you may want to put on your watchlist.

Key Points in This Article:

These two Invesco dividend ETFs pay out monthly distributions.

At 8.31% and 9.44%, EFAA and RSPA produce higher dividends than most yield-focused ETFs.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here. (Sponsor)

Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (EFAA)

With an expense ratio of 0.39% and a yield of 8.31%, the Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA: EFAA) offers exposure to the MSCI EAFE Index, which captures large and mid-cap stocks across developed markets — combined with an active option income overlay for income generation. It also pays a monthly dividend.

Fueling upside, some of its 721 holdings include ASML Holding, SAP, Nestle, Roche Holding, Novartis, Shell and Novo Nordisk, to name a few. With the EFAA ETF, you can potentially make money from ETF appreciation while collecting its monthly dividend.

On June 27, EFAA paid a dividend of $0.35273. On May 23, it paid $0.35462.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (RSPA)

With an expense ratio of 0.29%, and a yield of 9.44%, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA: RSPA) provides exposure to the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index combined with an active option income overlay for income generation.

Among its 523 holdings are Coinbase Global, Jabil Inc., Oracle, Advanced Micro Devices, Western Digital and Micron Technology, to name a few.

It also pays a monthly dividend. On June 27, for example, it paid a dividend of $0.382. On May 23, it paid a dividend of $0.38456.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!