This Is the 1 ETF Warren Buffett Recommends for Most Investors

Key Points Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of our time.

While he’s clearly an expert at picking stocks, he recognizes that not everybody is.

Buffett has an easy suggestion for building retirement wealth that doesn’t require a lot of guesswork.

Even if you don’t know much about investing or the stock market, you’ve probably heard the name Warren Buffett before.

Warren Buffett is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and one of the most successful investors of our time. With an estimated net worth of over $140 billion, it’s clear that he’s an expert in picking stocks.

Throughout the years, Buffett tends to get asked the same question — how should ordinary people invest their money? And there’s one recommendation he tends to give that you may want to consider.

The one investment Buffett touts for everyday investors

Buffett recognizes that not everyone has the stock-picking prowess he does. That’s why he recommends a different strategy for the typical investor than the one he uses himself — putting money into an S&P 500 ETF (exchange-traded fund).

The reason S&P 500 ETFs are a great bet for everyday investors is that they don’t require a lot of knowledge or legwork. When you buy stocks on an individual basis, it’s important to do your research. That means looking at balance sheets and numbers to determine if they’re a good buy. You also need to keep track of individual stocks and rebalance your portfolio as they gain and lose value.

Investing in the S&P 500 index is a lot simpler. The index consists of the 500 largest publicly traded companies. This means you’re putting your money into established businesses, many of which have a long history of success.

Just as importantly, an S&P 500 ETF gives you instant diversification in your portfolio. It’s essential to invest across a range of market sectors. An S&P 500 ETF allows you to do that without having to buy a variety of stocks.

Plus, an S&P 500 ETF is an investment you can truly set and forget. That’s a good thing if you consider yourself a hands-off investor.

The one drawback of following Buffett’s advice

There’s a reason Buffett’s personal investment strategy differs from his advice above. He’s fully aware that there are limits as to how well you might do if your portfolio mostly or solely consists of an S&P 500 ETF.

While an S&P 500 ETF will aim to match the performance of the S&P 500 index, it won’t help you beat the market. If that’s a goal of yours, then you may not want to follow Buffett’s advice.

However, Buffett also says that beating the S&P 500’s returns is a challenge even for experienced investors who know what they’re doing and aren’t afraid to put in the time to research companies on an individual basis. So if you’re looking for an easy way to build a diversified portfolio for retirement, you may want to do what Buffett suggests.

Buy shares of an S&P 500 ETF, sit tight, and hold them for years. You can supplement with individual stocks in your portfolio if you feel comfortable doing so and are willing to do the research. Chances are, you’ll be happy with the end result.

