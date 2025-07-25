2 Dividend ETFs with Higher (and Better) Yields than VPU gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Dividend investors on the search for yield and relative stability in this market have plenty of work to do to identify the specific stocks that can outperform the broader market. And for those looking for passive income streams generated from a highly-diversified pool of stocks, specific exchange traded funds (ETFs) such as the Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF (VPU) is an excellent option with its 2.9% dividend yield (more than twice that of the S&P 500, for example).

Key Points Investors looking for top high-yielding ETFs have a plethora of options to choose from.

Here’s a deep dive into two of my top picks right now that may be better options for some investors than VPU.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

That said, considering how often I discuss VPU as a top option for long-term investors (and it is), I thought I’d highlight two other dividend ETFs with similar defensive characteristics and higher yields for investors who are looking for a higher up-front return on their investment.

Let’s dive in!

Global X SuperDividend ETF (DIV)

24/7 Wall St.

One of the more exciting and powerful high-yield dividend ETFs I’ve had my eye on for some time is the Global X SuperDividend ETF (DIV). This fund provides investors with not only a sky-high dividend yield of 6.3% relative to most other dividend ETF options, but also focuses in on rebalancing its portfolio in a way to minimize volatility.

Given that this particular ETF holds the 50 largest and highest-yielding U.S. equities, its yield is going to consistently be much higher than that of the overall market (and even most fixed income securities as well). Accordingly, the companies held in this particular ETF can traditionally carry much higher-than-average volatility, which is where the fund’s rebalancing strategy comes into play.

The idea behind this particular ETF is to deliver as high a yield as possible while minimizing the effect of outsized moves for investors thinking long-term. Indeed, for those looking to create bond-like income, and who believe that interest rates could drop over the coming year or two (boosting the value of higher-yielding dividend stocks), this is an ETF to consider.

That said, I think the higher volatility and implied risk with DIV is also worth noting. This is a particular holding I think investors should consider strategically, but this isn’t the one basket I’d ever recommend putting all one’s eggs in. Trade accordingly.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD)

Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Rounding out this list of high-yield ETFs to consider, we have the Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD).

As its name suggests, this ETF is also focused on providing investors with relatively low-volatility exposure to higher yielding dividend stocks. Impressively, this ETF actually offers a dividend yield of 7.2%, which makes it an even higher-yielding option than DIV. That said, this fund’s expense ratio of 0.3% is much higher than most index ETFs investors opt for, so that’s something to take into account.

This fund specifically tracks the S&P SmallCap 600 High Dividend Low Volatility index, which tracks some of the smallest companies in the S&P 500 with the highest yields. I’m still unsure as to the strategy behind how XSHD maintains a relatively low volatility ratio relative to investors picking these individual stocks themselves. But with a portfolio of companies that continue to generate stable revenue and solid cash flow generation, these small caps could be positioned to outperform particularly if this bull market rally we’re seeing continues.

Again, there’s a higher risk profile with XSHD that investors need to take into consideration. But for those bullish on small cap stocks, or are under-exposed to such names with other index funds or large-cap funds dominating their portfolios, this is an excellent option to balance out a given portfolio.

If You have $500,000 Saved, Retirement Could Be Closer Than You Think (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)