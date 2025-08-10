U.S. Covered Call ETFs Deliver Yields Over 11 Percent as Volatility Drives Investor Demand 24/7 Wall t.

Covered call exchange-traded funds, or ETFs for short, are growing in popularity among savvy investors looking for high yields without taking on huge risk. These funds generate income by selling out-of-the-money call options on stocks they own. This strategy provides consistent income even when markets are declining. While they sacrifice some upside potential, covered call ETFs can be especially good options during periods of heightened volatility. They offer investors a way to gain returns when traditional growth is not easy to come by.

One standout is the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ), which currently offers an impressive 11.23% yield. The JEPQ invests in Nasdaq 100 stocks (mostly tech companies) and enhances returns by writing covered calls. This strategy allows it to collect option premiums that supplement dividend payouts. However, these perks come at a cost; the fund will miss out on gains if the underlying stocks rally sharply. Despite this trade-off, such investments can be incredibly beneficial, especially amid volatility. Investors should remember that yields will fluctuate as market conditions change.

This slideshow will cover ETFs and why they are excellent options. We include how market conditions could increase volatility and how economic uncertainty from recent tariffs could help maintain elevated yields in funds like JEPQ. Learn why the JEPQ is an attractive choice for those seeking high income, along with why financial experts caution against relying too heavily on it as the primary investment component.

What Are High Yield ETFs?

24/7 Wall St.

High-yield ETFs are funds designed to provide investors with above-average income compared to traditional equity ETFs.

They typically achieve this by focusing on dividend- paying stocks or income-generating strategies.

Some high-yield ETFs also use derivatives , such as options , to boost payouts beyond the level of the underlying securities.

The Risks of Chasing Yield

Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Higher yields often come with higher risks , such as reduced diversification or exposure to volatile sectors.

This is why blindly chasing the highest yield can lead to disappointing results.

Investors should weigh both income and total return potential.

How Covered Call ETFs Work

24/7 Wall St.

Covered call ETFs hold a basket of stocks and sell call options on those holdings to generate premium income.

This income is paid out to shareholders , increasing the ETF’s overall yield.

In exchange , the ETF gives up some upside potential if stock prices rise sharply.

Spotlight on JEPQ

Wikimedia Commons

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) invests in large – cap Nasdaq 100 companies.

It generates additional income by selling out – of – the – money call options on these holdings .

This approach provides both equity exposure and high yield .

Advantages of JEPQ

danielvfung / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

JEPQ provides an elevated income stream compared to traditional equity ETFs.

This makes it particularly attractive for retirees or income – dependent investors.

Its consistent payouts can help offset rising living costs.

Potential Downsides of JEPQ

_ultraforma_ / Getty Images

JEPQ may underperform in strong bull markets because the covered call strategy caps upside potential.

Investors seeking maximum growth may find this limitation frustrating.

Understanding this trade – off is critical before investing .

Comparing JEPQ to Other ETFs

24/7 Wall St.

JEPQ ’s yield is significantly higher than that of many traditional dividend ETFs .

This is largely due to the option premiums it collects .

However , these higher payouts come with strategic trade-offs .

