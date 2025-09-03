Bank of America Has Buy Ratings on 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Giants jeepersmedia / Flickr

BofA Securities is the investment banking and capital markets division of Bank of America, one of the largest financial institutions in the United States. The division provides a comprehensive range of services. These include equity and debt underwriting, mergers and acquisitions advisory, sales and trading, research, and capital markets solutions to corporate, institutional, and government clients worldwide. As a major player on Wall Street, BofA Securities competes with other bulge-bracket investment banks and maintains significant market share across various financial services sectors.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Stocks paying ultra-high-yield dividends should be in big demand when interest rate cuts kick in.

With the stock market trading near all-time highs, it makes sense to play it safe with quality Buy-rated ultra-high-yield stocks.

Business development companies offer some of the highest yields on Wall Street and are a perfect idea for those with slightly higher risk tolerance.

Business development companies (BDCs) are a type of publicly traded company in the United States designed to provide financing to small and mid-sized businesses. BDCs are regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and focus on investing in private companies, often through debt or equity investments. They aim to generate income for investors by providing capital to businesses that may not have access to traditional financing.

Key features of BDCs:

Purpose: Support growing businesses by providing loans, mezzanine financing, or equity investments.

Support growing businesses by providing loans, mezzanine financing, or equity investments. Structure: Similar to REITs, BDCs must distribute at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends to shareholders to qualify for favorable tax treatment.

Similar to REITs, BDCs must distribute at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends to shareholders to qualify for favorable tax treatment. Investments: Typically focus on private or distressed companies, offering higher yields but with increased risk.

Typically focus on private or distressed companies, offering higher yields but with increased risk. Accessibility: Traded on public stock exchanges, making them available to retail investors.

BofA Securities has four top BDCs rated Buy, and they offer some of the highest dividends across Wall Street. Having been vetted by the bank’s analysts, they make sense for individual investors looking to start or increase a passive income stream.

While not suited for everybody, those trying to build strong passive income streams can do exceptionally well with some of these top companies in their portfolios. Paired with more conservative blue-chip dividend giants, investors can employ a barbell approach to generate substantial passive income.

Barings BDC

Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) primarily makes debt investments in middle-market companies. This BDC is a leader in its industry and pays a substantial dividend. It is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company elected to be treated as a BDC under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

It seeks to invest primarily in:

Senior secured loans

First lien debt

Unitranche

Second lien debt

Subordinated debt

Equity co-investments

Senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies operating across various industries

The company specializes in:

Mezzanine

Leveraged buyouts

Management buyouts

ESOPs

Change of control transactions

Acquisition financings

Growth financing

Recapitalizations in lower-middle market, mature, and later-stage companies

Barings BDC invests in manufacturing and distribution, business services and technology, transportation and logistics, and consumer products and services. It invests in the United States and companies with EBITDA of $10 million to $75 million, typically in private equity sponsor-backed investments.

BofA Securities has set a $10 price target.

Crescent Capital BDC

Based in Los Angeles, this is one of the lesser-known names in the BDC segment. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: CCAP) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments.

Crescent Capital invests primarily in secured debt, including:

First lien

Unitranche first lien and second-lien debt

Unsecured debt, including mezzanine and subordinated debt

Related equity securities of private United States middle-market companies

It focuses on purchasing interests in loans or making debt investments, either directly from its target companies in the primary market or through private credit investments (private credit transactions), or in the primary or secondary market for bank loans or high-yield transactions in the syndicated market (syndicated loans and bonds).

The company’s focus remains on investing in less liquid private credit transactions.

The BofA Securities target price is $17.

Golub Capital

With the best company name in the industry, this is another ultra-high-yield giant. Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in one-stop and other senior secured loans of U.S. middle-market companies.

The company selectively invests in second-lien and subordinated loans (a loan that ranks senior only to a borrower’s equity securities and ranks junior to all of the borrower’s other indebtedness in terms of priority of payment) of, and warrants and minority equity securities in, U.S. middle-market companies.

Golub Capital also invests in various sectors, which include software, healthcare providers and services, specialty retail, automobiles, diversified consumer services, insurance, healthcare technology, information technology (IT) services, commercial services and supplies, and others.

BofA Securities has a target price of $15.50 for the shares.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Owned by one of the largest money managers in the world, this is arguably one of the highest-profile companies in the industry. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE: NCDL) is a specialty finance company that pays a stellar dividend yield of 11.26%. Its investment objective is to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through current income. It does this by investing primarily in senior secured loans to private equity-owned United States middle-market companies.

It invests in directly originated senior secured loans that typically pay floating interest rates and are senior to junior debt and equity in the capital structure.

The company primarily focuses on investments in U.S. middle-market companies with $10 million to $100 million of EBITDA, which it considers the core of the middle market.

Its portfolio is comprised primarily of first-lien senior secured debt and unitranche loans. It also opportunistically invests in junior capital opportunities, including second-lien loans, equity co-investments, and similar equity-related securities. Its investment adviser, Churchill DLC Advisor, and its sub-adviser, Churchill Asset Management (which investment giant Nuveen owns), externally managed the fund.

The BofA Securities price objective is $16.50.

