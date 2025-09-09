Ford Ruined by Another Recall gopixa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It is nearly impossible to keep track of the Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) recalls this year. The numbers are just too large. It is over 100 this year, and perhaps as high as 103. Even though there are nearly four months left in 2025, no car company has matched that number for a full year. According to Reuters, the new recall, based on National Highway Traffic Safety Administration information, covers almost 1.5 million vehicles. This is about the same as the number of new cars Ford has sold this year in the United States.

The latest Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) recall covers almost 1.5 million vehicles.

The legacy automaker has had a record number of recalls this year.

The recall is based on a faulty rear-view camera. It includes some vehicles from model years 2015 to 2019 of Lincoln MKC, Lincoln Navigator, Mustang, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, Expedition, Edge, Transit, Transit Connect, Econoline, and Ranger. That is an extremely large range across Ford’s U.S. fleet.

Ford has repeatedly said that it would lower warranty costs, which have cost it billions of dollars in earnings. Quarter after quarter, management makes this promise. The results never materialize.

Ford is in a fight for its life, which management admits. CEO Jim Farley recently said Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) are so well-made and so inexpensive that they could wreck Ford if they were sold in the U.S. Ford has repeatedly bungled its own EV launches. It plans a new assembly platform to change that. CEO Farley says the plan is risky. Very.

Ford has been one of the worst big-cap investments of the past several years. That says it all.

