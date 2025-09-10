Is Wolfspeed (WOLF) Stock on a Post-Bankruptcy Path to $5?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points WOLF stock became highly volatile after Wolfspeed filed for Chapter 11.

However, Wolfspeed may now be on a path to recovery and WOLF stock might be worth a second look.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF), which develops silicon carbide technology for semiconductors, has taken its loyal shareholders on a roller coaster ride in 2025. Daily stock-price moves of 10% or more are par for the course, and WOLF stock has the potential to make you a prince or a pauper.

Although volatility can destroy your portfolio, the fast moves of WOLF stock might actually present a prime investment opportunity. In the end, Wolfspeed’s bold believers might come out on top even after an apparently devastating financial filing.

Everybody’s Least Favorite Chapter

For some businesses, the final chapter in their story is Chapter 11, a type of financial filing that signals bankruptcy protection and proceedings. The “protection” part of the equation relates to a company’s creditors and sometimes the shareholders, whose shares could end up on an over-the-counter (OTC) market or become worthless.

Without a doubt, many of Wolfspeed’s stockholders considered these worst-case scenarios when the company filed for Chapter 11 on June 30 of this year. In reporting on this event, Reuters cited Wolfspeed’s “huge debt amid slowing demand from electric vehicle and industrial markets.”

It was a disappointing outcome for a tech startup with so much promise. In the era of artificial intelligence (AI), Wolfspeed’s energy-efficient silicon carbide chips should have ensured blockbuster sales and profits.

Per Reuters, Wolfspeed expected that it would emerge from bankruptcy and reduce its total debt load by approximately 70%, which would equate to nearly $4.6 billion. It seems, however, that not all participants were convinced that Wolfspeed could stage a comeback.

Having traded above $5 in April, WOLF stock sank to a 52-week low of $0.39 right around the time of the Chapter 11 filing. And bear in mind, Wolfspeed stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), which has the ability to delist a stock if it trades below $1 for more than 30 consecutive trading days.

“Going Concern” Concerns

Some stock traders probably wondered whether Wolfspeed would continue to exist as a functioning business after filing for Chapter 11. Wolfspeed attempted to assuage its worried shareholders, declaring that it was “continuing to operate as usual throughout the process” and “delivering silicon carbide materials and devices to its customers and paying its vendors in the ordinary course.”

Fast-forward to August 26, when Wolfspeed released its Form 10-K annual report. The financial figures weren’t wonderful as Wolfspeed reported a net earnings loss of $1.6 billion for the fiscal year ended June 29, 2025.

For comparison, Wolfspeed’s net loss totaled $864 million in the prior fiscal year and $330 million in the fiscal year before that. Meanwhile, Wolfspeed’s cash and cash equivalents deteriorated from $1.8 billion to $1 billion and then to $467 million over a span of three fiscal years.

To make matters worse, Wolfspeed acknowledged that its Chapter 11 cases raised “substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as a going concern.” Furthermore, Wolfspeed’s “ability to continue as a going concern” would depend upon (among other factors) the company’s ability to implement a comprehensive restructuring; this, in turn, would depend on the “approval of the Bankruptcy Court.”

If there’s one phrase that investors fear more than “Chapter 11,” it would be “going concern.” Again, the prospect of WOLF stock being delisted or going to zero couldn’t be ignored.

Clearing the Path to a Possible Recovery

Just when all hope was evidently lost, WOLF stock zoomed 38% higher on September 9. Was this merely a meme-stock short squeeze, or was there an event-driven catalyst for Wolfspeed and its shareholders?

While Wolfspeed stock may have caught the attention of meme-stock traders, there was an identifiable catalyst on that particular day. According to a press release, the aforementioned bankruptcy court approved Wolfspeed’s “Plan of Reorganization” (i.e., restructuring plan).

Along with that, Wolfspeed revealed its expectation that the company would “emerge from Chapter 11 protection in the next several weeks.” With that, Wolfspeed anticipates reducing its debt load by around 70%.

Alas, the celebratory mood may have been a single-day event; WOLF stock declined sharply on September 10, touching the $1.55 area. Perhaps the market wants more details about Wolfspeed’s “Plan of Reorganization” before it’s willing to push WOLF stock back to $5.

The market’s hesitation is understandable. Wolfspeed’s potential recovery won’t happen quickly or easily, even as CEO Robert Feurle envisions the company “emerging with the financial flexibility to move swiftly on our strategic priorities.”

Be Realistic With WOLF Stock

WOLF stockholders need to be realistic about the timeline of Wolfspeed’s possible recovery. Moving forward “swiftly,” to borrow Feurle’s adverb, doesn’t necessarily mean Wolfspeed stock will reclaim the $5 level next week or next month.

Indeed, Wolfspeed stock might not return to $5 at all. Still, at least the company and its chief executive have a plan in place; now the details and the execution will be crucial, so as always, hedge your bets and be prepared for all outcomes.