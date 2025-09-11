U.S. Retirees With $6 Million Savings Still Struggle to Enjoy Wealth

Investing
Christian Drerup
Many Americans struggle daily with savings and practical money management, careful not to overspend on frivolous items. However, some retirees, after years of diligent saving, find themself at the opposite end of the spectrum. After decades of discipline, frugal living, and a controlled mindset, these aging individuals can find it quite difficult to relax and enjoy the fruits of their labor. The good habits that once helped them build wealth are not keeping them from spending freely. Even when there is more than enough money for a little frivolous spending, it can be hard to shake the guilt.
Stewart, a 71-year-old retired doctor, is a prime example. With $6 million in savings and investments, plus the maximum Social Security benefit, he and his wife spend around $12,000 per month while maintaining an incredibly strong financial position. Their adult children encourage them to enjoy their money, encouraging them to take trips, upgrade their home, or splurge on experiences. Yet Stewart and his wife hesitate. Years of frugality have made it difficult to switch gears, and their reluctance is a surprisingly common issue among older Americans with substantial wealth.
Fortunately, retirees in Stewart’s situation have options. By creating a clear picture of their financial security, setting aside a “fun fund,” focusing on family experience s, and working with a financial planner, they can learn to enjoy the fruits of their hard work without guilt. The goal is not reckless spending but a healthier balance by finding ways to enhance life, create memories, and experience joy while still preserving long-term security.
