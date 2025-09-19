Rate Cuts Hit Savers Hard: Our 5 Favorite Safe Yield Ideas for Boomers

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

While reaching retirement age can be both a blessing and a curse, relying on the U.S. government to provide for your needs is not the best idea. The full retirement age is 66 if you were born from 1943 to 1954. The full retirement age increases gradually for those born from 1955 to 1960, until it reaches 67. For anyone born in 1960 or later, full retirement benefits are payable at age 67. For Boomers and Generation X eyeing or already in retirement, the safety of your investment is as essential as the current yield, which will drop at many banks for passbook savings and interest-bearing checking accounts.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The stock market is way overbought after two years of 20% gains in 2023 and 2024 for the S&P 500 and another 14% in 2025.

The Federal Reserve could lower rates again in November and December.

Now is the time to look for the highest-yielding safe investments.

A market crash, though devastating, is workable if you are in your 40s and making peak money. However, for Baby Boomers who have enjoyed unprecedented gains over the last 35 years, being overweight in the stock market now is like picking up nickels in front of a bulldozer, and it could be a fatal shock to their retirement savings. Five very safe ideas make sense for those in their 60s or older who need to protect their hard-earned money that will help pay for a comfortable future. With more cuts on the way, most banking products will have lower yields by 2026, so now is the time to reset your safe investment funds for maximum yield.

U.S. Treasury Bonds

lendingmemo_com / Flickr

Look at the short end of the Treasury market. The 2-year note, like all Treasury debt, is guaranteed by the full faith and credit of the United States and yields a solid 3.55% interest rate. The shorter six-month T-bill yields 3.85%. Note that shorter government debt of a year or less is bought at a discount and matures at full value instead of paying interest. They work the same way if you had a savings bond as a kid. Treasury bills and bonds can be bought through banks and brokerage firms.

Certificates of Deposit

designer491 / iStock via Getty Images

Certificates of deposit (CDs) are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), an independent agency that protects deposits in U.S. banks. The FDIC insures up to $250,000 per depositor per insured bank. In other words, you can have multiple CDs at different banks, each with up to $250,000 in insurance.

The best current rate for a six-month CD was 4.25%, offered by Marcus by Goldman Sachs. Longer-term CD yields range from 4% to 4.50% with a minimum deposit of $500. It’s essential to remember that many banks charge a penalty for early withdrawals of funds. Therefore, if you have an emergency and need to access your money, you may receive less back than you initially deposited. Make sure the terms are clear when you purchase one.

High-Yield Money Market Funds

ipopba / iStock via Getty Images

A high-yield money market fund is an investment that aims to generate income while maintaining a relatively stable and liquid principal. It is considered a low-risk investment and can have higher interest rates than savings accounts. Money market funds invest in short-term securities, such as government securities, commercial paper, and corporate debt. They are intended to be safe and not lose value. Best of all, you can withdraw cash from a money market fund without penalties. In addition, they pay interest monthly and are insured by the FDIC up to $250,000.

Here are the rates from some well-known companies:

American Express High Yield Savings: 3.50%

PNC Bank High Yield Savings: 3.95%

CIT Bank Platinum Savings: 4% on balances of $5,000 and more

Exchange-Traded Funds

Nuthawut Somsuk / iStock via Getty Images

Unlike open-end mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) trade on major exchanges like stocks. They own financial assets, including stocks, bonds, currencies, debt, futures contracts, and commodities such as gold bars. One significant advantage of ETFs is that they can be bought or sold at any time the market is trading. Additionally, there is a substantial market and demand from investors for ETFs.

One of the funds we recommend at 24/7 Wall St. is the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSE: BIL). The fund invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the index and in securities that the Adviser determines to have economic characteristics substantially identical to the financial characteristics of the securities comprising the index. The index measures the performance of public obligations of the U.S. Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 1 month or more and less than 3 months.

The fund currently pays a 4.32% yield and a monthly dividend /interest payment of $0.32199. Investors should note that the price of the ETF will decrease by that amount when the dividend is paid. However, at $91.47 at the time of this writing, the impact is minimal.

Open-End Mutual Funds

designer491 / Getty Images

An “open-end mutual fund” is a type of investment fund that allows investors to buy or sell shares at any time, based on the current net asset value (NAV) of the fund, essentially meaning new shares are created when investors want to buy in, and shares are redeemed when investors want to sell out, providing continuous liquidity compared to closed-end funds with fixed entry and exit points; this makes open-end funds highly accessible for investors to enter and exit as needed.

Both closed-end and open-end funds provide efficient investment options. Closed-end funds trade on exchanges throughout the day, while open-end funds are typically redeemed or bought at net asset value once daily.

We recommend the BlackRock Liquidity Funds – FedFund (BFCXX), which currently yields 4.21%. The fund maintains a $1 net asset value and can be bought and sold on a daily basis.

The BlackRock website describes the fund as follows:

FedFund invests at least 99.5% of its assets in cash, U.S. Treasury bills, notes, and other obligations issued or guaranteed as principal and interest by the U.S. government, its agencies, or instrumentalities, and repurchase agreements secured by such obligations or cash. The yield of the fund is not directly tied to the federal funds rate. The fund invests in securities maturing in 397 days or less (with certain exceptions), and the portfolio will have a dollar-weighted average maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average life of 120 days or less. The fund may invest in variable and floating-rate instruments and transact in securities on a when-issued, delayed-delivery, or forward-commitment basis.