Okay, Why All The Hype About Metal Credit Cards?

Key Points A Reddit user is wondering why metal credit cards get so much attention.

Some posters commented that the heavier, fancier cards make them happy.

There are more important features to look for when selecting a card than the material it is made of.

Credit cards offer lots of different features that are worth looking for when you are deciding which card belongs in your wallet. In some cases, one of the features that cards advertise is that they are made of metal.

Recently, a Reddit user asked what the point of these metal cards is. The Reddit user commented, “Never really understood the hype about metal cards,” and asked others what they felt the benefits were.

The poster admitted that he liked the thickness and feel of the card, but didn’t know if it had actual benefits like protecting the chip inside or if there was any actual reason why the cards would be made of this material.

What are the benefits of metal credit cards?

Metal cards first debuted in 1999 when the American Express Centurion card was released as a metal card. This card is better known as the AMEX Black Card, and it is one of the most prestigious of all cards, as it’s available only to big spenders and by invitation only.

Metal cards became a symbol of luxury and status with the release of that card, and now other cards are being made of metal as well for those who also want a status symbol. Typically, these cards have higher annual fees than average and they offer ample cardmember benefits and perks. While they aren’t the AMEX black card, having a metal card could still be seen as a status symbol.

Metal cards may also be more durable than plastic cards. However, since the average person probably isn’t wearing out their cards before they expire anyway, that’s probably more of a theoretical perk than an actual benefit worth getting a card for.

Ultimately, as one of the top Reddit comments responding to the original post suggested, the explanation for the hype around metal cards may really be a very simple one: “Monkey brain like when card heavy.”

Should you get a metal credit card?

While metal cards may get a lot of attention for their sleek look, and many other posters also agreed with the monkey brain theory, the reality is that the material that your card is made of probably should not be a factor that you consider in deciding what credit card to use.

There are a ton of great credit cards out there, and when you are deciding between them, you should focus on the features that actually matter and that are likely to impact your experiences as a cardholder. Those features include things like:

The card’s annual fee : There is a wide range of costs when it comes to credit cards. There are many great free cards out there, but there are also good cards that have fees totaling hundreds of dollars per year. You don’t necessarily need to steer clear of cards with fees, but you do want to make sure they justify their cost.

: There is a wide range of costs when it comes to credit cards. There are many great free cards out there, but there are also good cards that have fees totaling hundreds of dollars per year. You don’t necessarily need to steer clear of cards with fees, but you do want to make sure they justify their cost. The card’s rewards program: You’ll need to decide if you want cash back, miles, or points that can be traded in for travel or merchandise. You’ll also need to consider whether you want a card that offers bonus rewards for specific categories of spending, like 5% or 3% back, or one that just generally offers a good flat rate like 2% on all purchases.

You’ll need to decide if you want cash back, miles, or points that can be traded in for travel or merchandise. You’ll also need to consider whether you want a card that offers bonus rewards for specific categories of spending, like 5% or 3% back, or one that just generally offers a good flat rate like 2% on all purchases. The card’s perks. Cards have all kinds of different perks. Many cards offer things like trip interruption insurance or return protection in case a merchant won’t take a defective item back. Some offer statement credits for purchases or airline lounge access. Think about both what perks you want to use and what perks you are willing to pay for when selecting a card.

Cards have all kinds of different perks. Many cards offer things like trip interruption insurance or return protection in case a merchant won’t take a defective item back. Some offer statement credits for purchases or airline lounge access. Think about both what perks you want to use and what perks you are willing to pay for when selecting a card. The card’s costs. If you are carrying a balance (which you shouldn’t), then the card’s APR needs to be one of the most important things you look at because the cost of interest can be far higher than the value of rewards or perks. You should also look at whether the card charges things like foreign transaction fees if you’ll be traveling abroad.

These features are the things that actually matter when selecting a card. If the card you like happens to be metal, then that’s great if it makes you happy. If the card you find is plastic, that doesn’t really matter in the long run.