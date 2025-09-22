Okay, Why All The Hype About Metal Credit Cards?

Investing
By
Christy Bieber
Sep 22, 2025 | Updated 12:39 PM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
A Reddit user is wondering why metal credit cards get so much attention.
Some posters commented that the heavier, fancier cards make them happy.
There are more important features to look for when selecting a card than the material it is made of.
It’s hard to believe, but today there are credit cards offering up to 5% cash back, large statement credits, $0 annual fees, travel rewards, and more. See for yourself. If you apply for a card today you could secure some of the best rewards out there. Get started today.
Credit cards offer lots of different features that are worth looking for when you are deciding which card belongs in your wallet. In some cases, one of the features that cards advertise is that they are made of metal.
Recently, a Reddit user asked what the point of these metal cards is. The Reddit user commented, “Never really understood the hype about metal cards,” and asked others what they felt the benefits were.
The poster admitted that he liked the thickness and feel of the card, but didn’t know if it had actual benefits like protecting the chip inside or if there was any actual reason why the cards would be made of this material.
Metal cards first debuted in 1999 when the American Express Centurion card was released as a metal card. This card is better known as the AMEX Black Card, and it is one of the most prestigious of all cards, as it’s available only to big spenders and by invitation only.
Metal cards became a symbol of luxury and status with the release of that card, and now other cards are being made of metal as well for those who also want a status symbol. Typically, these cards have higher annual fees than average and they offer ample cardmember benefits and perks. While they aren’t the AMEX black card, having a metal card could still be seen as a status symbol.
Metal cards may also be more durable than plastic cards. However, since the average person probably isn’t wearing out their cards before they expire anyway, that’s probably more of a theoretical perk than an actual benefit worth getting a card for.
Ultimately, as one of the top Reddit comments responding to the original post suggested, the explanation for the hype around metal cards may really be a very simple one: “Monkey brain like when card heavy.”
While metal cards may get a lot of attention for their sleek look, and many other posters also agreed with the monkey brain theory, the reality is that the material that your card is made of probably should not be a factor that you consider in deciding what credit card to use.
There are a ton of great credit cards out there, and when you are deciding between them, you should focus on the features that actually matter and that are likely to impact your experiences as a cardholder. Those features include things like:
These features are the things that actually matter when selecting a card. If the card you like happens to be metal, then that’s great if it makes you happy. If the card you find is plastic, that doesn’t really matter in the long run.
The image featured for this article is © Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock.com
Latest Podcast Episode
Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson
40 min
Live Updates
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 4, 2025
Sep 3, 2025
While it seems as if the benefits of using a credit card that gives you rewards is one of the…
Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a…
A Reddit user shared some helpful insight into his habits with credit cards recently. The Redditor said he has a…
Cash back credit cards can get a lot of attention, and often, the big hype surrounding the cards is the…
A Reddit poster just received a credit card offer that he thinks is pretty amazing. The offer allows him to…
A Reddit user is wondering if he should close some of his credit cards, but he’s not sure how to…
Recently a Reddit user posted a thread asking for advice because he feels like he is missing out. The issue…
Recently, a Reddit user took to Twitter to have a discussion about his credit card. He has an Amex Gold…
Building a strong credit score is important for many reasons, as it opens the door to affordable borrowing and helps…